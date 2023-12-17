‘GH Vip’, ‘Family Secrets’ and ‘Saved’, in prime time on Sunday

‘Family secrets‘ ends its second season tonight at 10:00 p.m. on Antenna 3. In the episode, Ceylin is going crazy when she finds herself locked up in the police station as a suspect in the murder of her husband. Also, Ilgaz’s funeral takes place and her entire family mourns the loss of him. Finally, Ceylin is released and goes to Ilgaz’s grave to say goodbye to her.

Eren, along with the rest of the police, finds the real culprits. The chief prosecutor and Ömer are arrested. On the other hand, Eyüp wakes up. He is badly injured, but now out of danger.

Finally, Eren takes Ceylin to a hotel he had booked to enjoy with Ilgaz. Ceylin is still devastated and after taking a pregnancy test, which is positive, she goes for a walk to clear her head. In the middle of the walk, Ilgaz appears and they both melt into a hug.

‘Family Secrets’ is one of the most successful fictions broadcast since 2021 in Turkey, being number one in audiences in its first season. Its outstanding data and the great impact in its country of origin have led to its renewal for a second season, which is being broadcast throughout the current television season in Turkey.

Sold to more than 20 countries, this new production has a cast of performers such as the Turkish stars Kaan Urgancıoğlu and Pinar Deniz, its two charismatic protagonists and whose chemistry as Ilgaz and Ceylin has been highly highlighted by fans of the fiction.

laSexta opts for a Christmas without mobile phones

‘Salvados’ proposes a ‘Christmas without cell phones’ to close its season tonight at 9:30 p.m. on laSexta. The program analyzes whether there is a worrying addition to mobile phones, and especially in a very vulnerable group: young people. The list of problems generated by its uncontrolled use is long: insomnia, depression, poor school performance… And many parents have said enough.

In the last program of the season, ‘Saved’ puts on the table the cell phones that we use so much to put them on trial. And with a dilemma on the horizon that more and more voices are demanding to address: prohibit or educate.

Finally, Gonzo sneaks into a family gathering at María Rojo’s house. She is a high school teacher and has two children, ages 12 and 9. Grandparents, uncles, cousins ​​and grandchildren have gathered at her house. Everyone plays a board game with Gonzo that allows them to share their experiences with their mobile. The game reveals surprising data such as that it is the grandmother who uses the cell phone the most.

‘Saved’ rises (+0.4) and ends this season with an average share of 6.4%, close to a million followers and brings together an average of 2,678,000 unique viewers every Sunday. It is, once again, ahead of its direct competitor and this year, it reaches its season highs with the broadcast of ‘Entre Lobos’, which has a 7.6% share, 1,067,000 followers and 2,861,000 of unique viewers and ‘Escucha Junqueras’ which reached 3,011,000 unique viewers, 7.6% share and an average of 1,065,000 followers.

The end of ‘GH Vip’ is approaching

Telecinco broadcast tonight at 10:00 p.m. what will, predictably, be the penultimate debate of ‘GH Vip‘. The program is now facing its final stretch and welcomes Carmen Alcayde, the last one expelled from the reality show.

This Sunday, at the gala, the blind percentages of the last five finalists will be shown again: Luitingo, Laura Bozzo, Naomi, Michael and Albert. Which of them will have the highest percentage?

In addition, the program will analyze with the help of Ion Aramendi and the collaborators the last hours of the coexistence before the final, which Telecinco has divided into two parts – it will be broadcast on Wednesday and Thursday at 10:00 p.m. -, and has made let their rivals make a move: Antena 3 will face ‘Cristo y Rey’ in the final of the reality show.

Íker Jiménez leads a group of specialists and experts that brings the world of mystery and the unpublished to the viewers of ‘Fourth millenium‘, tonight at 9:30 p.m. on Four. The program also addresses classic topics of parapsychology, including UFOs, ghosts and psychophonies.

