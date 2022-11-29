A member of Otto Addo’s national coaching staff slipped up on a diplomatic blunder…

The World Cup once again offers a curious story linked to Ghana. At the end of the successful match against South Korea, a member of Otto Addo’s national team coaching staff slipped up on a diplomatic blunder. He asked Son for a selfie, not realizing that the Tottenham full-back had already burst into tears after a defeat that narrowed his chances of qualifying for the round of 16.

TIMING — Definitely inappropriate timing. Immediately after the triple whistle issued by the referee, the man approached with his smartphone in his hand to capture the moment with Son. The idea of ​​the selfie, however, is not exactly brilliant. The Korean footballer was evidently not in the right mood to smile after a match that Korea had also managed to get back on its feet after a double deficit before conceding a 2-3 which makes it almost impossible to go through. The Korean is in tears, inconsolable. It matters little, however, to the Ghanaian who still succeeds in his intent despite the images speak for themselves. There is no emotional involvement on the part of the player whose head, not only in the physical sense, is elsewhere.

AL RAYYAN, QATAR – NOVEMBER 28: Ghana team officials interact with Heungmin Son of Korea Republic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

CONSULATE — Understandable, the boy’s bitterness. Although the arithmetic does not condemn Korea in absolute terms, the elimination still appears around the corner. Son, aware that chasing qualification points against Portugal is a very complicated exercise and that the decisive match for qualification for the round of 16 was the one lost against Ghana, at the final whistle he took off his mask and hid his face under the shirt. Even the attempt of his companions to console him was useless. For the record, the coach of Ghana showed greater sensitivity than his assistant and ran to embrace Son who he had the opportunity to meet when he was coaching the Hamburg youth team where the Korean gave … the first kicks. See also The Accademia Pavese debuts with a draw

November 28, 2022 (change November 28, 2022 | 19:21)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

