Julia Zonca

SENT TO AL SHAQIRI

An amusement park inside a dormitory, Asian Town immediately presents itself for what it is: a place with too many souls to have a definition and too many urgencies to find meaning. The group of completely lost buildings glitters on the edge of the industrial area that acts as a buffer between the Doha of the richest in the world and the district of the least. They are immigrants, almost 90% of the local population and they have no residence here, they have no certainties, they have no relatives in tow, they have a World Cup. And Cristiano Ronaldo. They look closely at them, they breathe the same air and it makes all the difference inside a 15,000-seat cricket pitch that was set up in 2013 to give the workforce a Sunday in Qatar.

Usually played in car parks, the Cricket Stadium is a meeting place for big matches and special days that has clung to a hypermarket with discounted products and a row of restaurants with the same menu: curry fried rice, spicy red bean soup , chicken any way summed up in an all encompassing gram bangla. The World Cup is played in this giant square. You can’t see it live, but it’s true, nearby, the first home event for thousands of forced expatriates. Climatic migration, economic survival, any misfortune that forces a man aged between 20 and 40 to leave his loved ones and roots to find a job that is always underpaid, in infamous conditions, at absurd hours, in an attempt to avoid the unbearable heat.

A heat that kills if you have to build stadiums and pave roads. But now he wears a sweatshirt on November evenings and here, now, it would be cruel to ask these people how many hours they work and how many people they share a room with. Never less than five, judging by the micro statistics collected during Portugal-Ghana. No, these people don’t want to say how badly they live and why, they are private reasons, very personal calculations, instead they love to explain who they support and what they watch and why the World Cup brings with it unexpected hours which, at least for a month, transforms them into a community .

They are already faceless for employers (indifferent to the vaguely trade union regulations introduced in 2019) and they are without difference for the numbers who try to photograph them in increasingly blurry shots. At the Cricket Stadium they make us recognize each other. Spits them out the T610 which collects workers, overseers, waiters, vigilantes, garbage collectors and accompanies them up to a glow in the desert.

Stop in nowhere: the freeway turns to sand at the sides and the driver, Karim, who has been here for 7 years, an Indian, indicates it as if it were the most obvious sidewalk: «It’s here ma’am». One has to believe it only because they all get out and cut the four oblique lanes towards the market plaza which is nothing else with picnic tables propped up on the ground. Behind it is the World Cup and the race to get there.

The seats in the lawn sell out quickly and that is the curve, the heart. Lekh, a Nepalese who arrived only two months ago, after four seasons as a janitor in Dubai, knows how to divide the cantons into groups and it is not at all a matter of ethnicity «where you dance, you have to stay where you dance». It is not immediately clear why one should dance during a football match, but in any case there is nothing that follows the established order in this field suspended between the Middle and Far East. You have to trust.

They rejoice more in replays than in live action, they stand up to photograph every close-up of Ronaldo on the big screen, capturing his reflected image is enough to testify their presence at the challenge. When it scores it’s the global party and no one thinks they’re parked more than an hour away in the place where they really play. A place inaccessible to anyone sitting here. Buying a ticket is impossible, it can cost even a month’s salary because the minimum wage (for those who respect it) is around 260 euros a month, those who have managed to buy a car and are a taxi driver earn more, only that they are around , it’s time to gather customers, so Asian Town remains with those occupying the lowest place on the social ladder. The match on the giant video with the lights of the patronal festival does not offer crumbs of life from high floors, it offers sharing. Just look around: there are no women, there are no children or teenagers, only single men who learn to find friends instead of people with whom to share a bare apartment. They don’t invest a euro in the place where they camp, they have dependent families and they are single income earners.

The money comes out of here and is worth a two-month return home, then you return to the monotony of a job that ends up in rows of people sitting in the street. Few words, places to go less except this month where there is a meeting point and a reason to go there. They always choose the team with the best-known players and there are no discussions about the Var: the Portugal-Ghana penalty is taken as a dogma and everyone is already on the phone to capture the moment when CR7 will score under their own sky.

Without the work they have done, this World Cup would not exist, they know it and are well aware that once the chaos is over, cricket for special evenings will remain here. Stop. They aren’t satisfied, they don’t collect scraps, they don’t approve, they don’t admit judgments, they just want to enjoy the excitement of good evenings. They arrive, take off their sandals and sit on them to insulate themselves from the humidity of the grass. Five minutes before the interval everyone is up: the music starts before BeIn Sport cuts the connection and those who have placed themselves in the liveliest corners go wild. Let’s Dance. And nothing else matters. Not here, not now, not in front of Ronaldo. —

