De Arrascaeta’s brace was useless: another goal would have been needed to go to the round of 16, but the referee in full recovery denied a clear penalty to the former Napoli striker

Everyone goes home: Uruguay wins and Ghana loses. The South Americans were fooled by South Korea’s late goal, who beat Portugal to progress to the round of 16 having outscored the Uruguayans on equal points and goal difference. Suarez and his companions take it out on the German referee Siebert, whose direction has been uncertain and full of errors from the beginning. One more goal against Uruguay would have been enough, but in the end Celeste returned home also due to the limitations shown in the first two days.

FIRST HALF — Alonso leaves Godin on the bench by inserting Coates and tries to widen the field with Pellistri on the right and De Arrascaeta on the left. Obviously Uruguay attacks more, forced to win, while Ghana tries to restart. Addo places Inaki Williams on the right and Kudus as a false nine to surprise the opposing centre-backs. The match heats up immediately and in the 15th minute Kudus catches a short clearance from Rochet following a shot by Jordan Ayew, jumps the goalkeeper and falls. The linesman flags an offside that doesn’t exist, the referee is called to the video and assigns the penalty. It could only be like this, thinking back to the 2010 challenge. Andre Ayew went on the penalty spot and shot badly and had his shot rejected. Uruguay has the jolt it needed and changes pace. In the 23rd minute Salisu saved a shot from Nuñez launched by De Arrascaeta on the line. In the 26th minute Pellistri’s cross was punched by Amartey and Seidu, Suarez concentrated and shot, Zigi rejected badly and De Arrascaeta headed into the net. Six minutes go by and Uruguay doubles their lead after a splendid action opened by a through ball from Pellistri, continued by Nuñez with a header, finished off by Suarez with a refined lob and closed wonderfully by De Arrascaeta with a right-footed volley. Ghana feels the pinch and before the break only shows up with a shot by Kudus deflected by Gimenez. See also Qatar 2022, Uruguay and Paraguay on par, but Berizzo's national team is still unbeaten

SECOND HALF — Uruguay, who had to give up the splendid Bentancur after half an hour due to injury, play on two pitches because South Korea’s victory over Portugal would qualify the Asians for a higher number of goals scored. But it’s early for these calculations, also because Ghana tries to change the game by modifying their entire attack with the exception of Kudus. But there are no dangers for Rochet and indeed Uruguay almost gets the trio with Pellistri who kicks out from a good position. A dubious contact between Amartey and Nunez is not punished with the penalty by the uncertain Siebert even after the review on the monitor. Valverde tried Zigi from a distance, but then Ghana made a last effort. In the 34th minute Semenyo fired diagonally just wide and in the 36th minute Rochet was very good at deflecting a powerful and treacherous shot from Kudus. It seems done, but the news of South Korea’s advantage over Portugal arrives and Uruguay are forced to score another goal. The referee allows eight minutes of added time, Cavani asks in vain for a penalty for a foul by Amartey, Maxi Gomez shoots from the edge, engaging Zigi, but Uruguay no longer has the physical and mental strength to score. And Ghana, despite being eliminated, somehow manages to spite their opponents.

December 2, 2022 (change December 2, 2022 | 18:44)

