Point 1: “The riders are not afraid of the first percentages”
“The approach to the Kemmel is like a sprint, there it lasts for five kilometers until this place which marks the start of the climb. The riders are not afraid of the first percentages, no one lets go there. Positioning is what counts above all when turning left suddenly. »
Point 2: “The beginning of the cobblestone part”
“It’s the start of the cobbled part, then we see the front riders backing up and the leaders having to slalom to stay in front. We know that you have to keep your place to pass the summit in the top five or ten. It’s not decisive yet but psychologically it’s important to show yourself from the first lap. »
Mount Kemmel, a key location in Ghent-Wevelgem. (The Team)
Point 3: “Above all, do not touch the brakes otherwise you are almost sure to fall”
“The descent is dangerous, by the smell you know when it’s going to be slippery, if it smells of mushrooms it means it’s wet. Above all, you must not touch the brakes otherwise you are almost sure to fall. At the time, the cans fell one by one because of the vibrations, it was like fireworks. »
Point 4: “The fatigue is starting to take effect”
“In general, there are a good twenty riders at the front after the descent. But the fatigue is starting to take effect, the peloton is coming back and we are approaching the second passage with a very large group, sometimes more than sixty riders still present in front. »
Point 5: “Quieter than the first pass”
“We come back to the foot of the Kemmel for the second pass. Oddly enough, it’s calmer than the first because the cleaning has already been done even if you still have to do a little sprint to get a good position. But here, the most important thing is to know with whom we will switch in the lead to spin towards the finish. The cast is important, that’s all we have in mind. »