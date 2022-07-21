VOGHERA

Paolo Ghiglione aims to relaunch with Cremonese, newly promoted to Serie A. The Vogherese winger by birth left Genoa and moved to Cremona permanently. For the 25-year-old from Castelnuovo Scrivia, the upcoming season takes on a significant meaning: «I am very happy to be at Cremonese. I want to redeem myself, with the hope of doing well in a difficult championship like Serie A. I already know several elements of the squad, so it will be easier for me to integrate into the group », said Ghiglione on the occasion of the official presentation of the red and white team.

Ghiglione’s desire for redemption stems from the last troubled season at Genoa, which culminated with the relegation of the Grifone, in which Paolo found little space, with 15 overall appearances and only 6 as a starter. In Cremona, the winger who approached football with the Vogherese youth team of the Green Years, hopes to find the right environment in which to complete his maturation path, increasing the playing time. After the years spent in the nursery and subsequent experiences on loan with Spal (Serie B), Pro Vercelli (B) and Frosinone (A), Ghiglione cut the umbilical cord that tied him to Genoa, the team he joined at the age of 15 , after the experience in the Giovanissimi Nazionali of Pavia. In the last three seasons in Serie A with the Genoa shirt, Ghiglione has made 60 appearances, distinguishing himself for his athletic skills and precision in the cross in the role of right winger. Through social media, Paolo spent words of sincere affection for Genoa: «Almost 10 years in the Rossoblu have been an important chapter in my life and football career. Thanks to all the people who accompanied me on this journey “.—

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI