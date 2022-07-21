Home Sports Ghiglione alla Cremonese after almost 10 years at Genoa
Sports

Ghiglione alla Cremonese after almost 10 years at Genoa

by admin
Ghiglione alla Cremonese after almost 10 years at Genoa

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

July 20, 2022

VOGHERA

Paolo Ghiglione aims to relaunch with Cremonese, newly promoted to Serie A. The Vogherese winger by birth left Genoa and moved to Cremona permanently. For the 25-year-old from Castelnuovo Scrivia, the upcoming season takes on a significant meaning: «I am very happy to be at Cremonese. I want to redeem myself, with the hope of doing well in a difficult championship like Serie A. I already know several elements of the squad, so it will be easier for me to integrate into the group », said Ghiglione on the occasion of the official presentation of the red and white team.

Ghiglione’s desire for redemption stems from the last troubled season at Genoa, which culminated with the relegation of the Grifone, in which Paolo found little space, with 15 overall appearances and only 6 as a starter. In Cremona, the winger who approached football with the Vogherese youth team of the Green Years, hopes to find the right environment in which to complete his maturation path, increasing the playing time. After the years spent in the nursery and subsequent experiences on loan with Spal (Serie B), Pro Vercelli (B) and Frosinone (A), Ghiglione cut the umbilical cord that tied him to Genoa, the team he joined at the age of 15 , after the experience in the Giovanissimi Nazionali of Pavia. In the last three seasons in Serie A with the Genoa shirt, Ghiglione has made 60 appearances, distinguishing himself for his athletic skills and precision in the cross in the role of right winger. Through social media, Paolo spent words of sincere affection for Genoa: «Almost 10 years in the Rossoblu have been an important chapter in my life and football career. Thanks to all the people who accompanied me on this journey “.—

See also  Gravina chooses silence Council without surprises - Sport

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program,...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti,...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy