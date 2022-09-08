after the race

The Rossoneri coach Massimo Giacomotti shows up in the press room after an internal summit with the president Oreste Cavaliere and the sporting director Fulvio Riceputi. A comparison focused on the analysis of a subdued performance, which certainly does not satisfy Voghe’s corporate and technical staff. «It was a bad day for everyone – says Mr. Giacomotti – we struggled to cross their defensive line. We were affected, staid, we missed the change of pace. I think it was influenced by the non-optimal physical condition, I certainly expected something more against a team that defended itself with order. We wanted to start in another way, I’m also sorry for our fans, who sang and supported us until the end. We wanted to give him a victory, but we are only at the beginning of the season and certain matches can happen at this stage ».

The Rossoneri coach tried to reverse the trend of the match with changes from the bench, but the expected shock did not come: «We also lacked the brilliance in one-on-one, in creating numerical superiority. In general we saw a flat team, we did not attack the space. Some games can be resolved with a shot from outside the area, with a technical gesture or from an inactive ball, which we were unable to exploit. Now let’s reset everything and from tomorrow we will resume work in view of the next match. We are at the beginning of a path, as there was no need to be excited for the two victories in the Italian Cup, there is no need to break down about this draw, even if we all wanted to start differently and there is regret. Surely we need to be more serene, on the pitch we often noticed a little too much frenzy, which then leads to making mistakes ».

La Voghe will return to training tomorrow, in view of the next championship match, scheduled for next Sunday on the treacherous field of the Milanese of Calvairate.