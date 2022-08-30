Coppa Italia, the Rossoneri coach: “All the attackers are doing well, but Buscaglia should also be praised for the defensive phase”

VOGHERA

First smile of the season for Vogherese, who in her debut in the Italian Cup at Parisi with Luisiana showed her full potential, despite a complicated start to the match.

The Rossoneri coach Massimo Giacomotti enjoys his first victory, and highlights the many comforting notes of the opening match: “We started a little contracted, the tension for the first home game may have affected, but also the athletic condition not yet optimal. We conceded a goal straight away, on an inactive ball, and in those situations we have to be more careful, then the team started to grind the game and we did well to equalize with Bahirov at half-time. At half-time, I asked the guys to take off the handbrake, and we were much more relaxed ».

The second half opened with an immediate goal from Romano, then the Rossoneri widened the gap, with the new entrants Franchini and Andriolo, reaching 4-1.

In the match against Luisiana, all the forwards scored, confirming Voghe’s abundance of resources and quality in the offensive sector: “I want to congratulate Franchini and Andriolo for the attitude with which they entered the field – underlines Giacomotti – All the forwards have scored, but Buscaglia should also be commended for the work done in the defensive phase. I am fortunate to have a high-level battery of attackers and whoever starts off the bench can very well enter and leave their mark on the game. Having these close engagements also allows me to rotate all available players. I am very happy with the spirit and desire with which everyone is training ».

In re-reading the match against Luisiana, the Rossoneri coach underlines the strength of character shown by the team, hit cold by the guests: «We went under immediately with a rather casual goal, but we had the merit of not losing our heads. We saw an excellent ability to react, and as the minutes went by, the team played freer, even mentally. From a tactical point of view, as a matter of the characteristics of our players, we have shown once again that we can be lethal on the restart, when the spaces widen ».

Lauzi immediately convincing

Among the players who stood out, the young midfielder Jacopo Lanzi, born in 2004, arrived in the summer from Alcione, aroused an excellent impression, appeared very casual in the control room, despite the few training sessions behind him: “I’m sure that Lanzi will give us a hand, he must grow up, but I already consider him a mature boy with a lot of personality in relation to his age. I hope that he will be able to train continuously after the problems (tonsillitis and flu) that he had in the first weeks of preparation ». –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI