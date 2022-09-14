VOGHERA

The round success of Calvairate has reinforced the convictions of Vogherese, who can now think with greater serenity of tomorrow evening’s derby (20.30) at the Fortunati stadium in Pavia, valid for access to the first knockout round of the Italian Cup. The Rossoneri start with the advantage of being able to also take advantage of the draw, by virtue of the best ranking in the round of the Cup compared to the Azzurri coached by Maurizio Tassi. Whoever passes the turn will cross the Oltrepo in the second round. «We care about the Cup and a match like the derby always offers many motivations – explained the Rossoneri coach Massimo Giacomotti -, we know what this game means for our fans. We have to face it with the right serenity, aware that Pavia is going through a good moment, but we are fine too ». In the Pavia derby, Voghe will be followed by many fans, who organized the trip by bus. In terms of training, Mr. Giacomotti has announced some changes compared to the eleven who took the field in Milan with Calvairate. The certainty in attack concerns the presence of Alex Romano, who will be deployed from 1 ‘in Pavia after he remained on the bench for the entire match on Sunday. Alongside Romano, coach Giacomotti will choose between Bahirov and Franchini, without neglecting the option Andriolo, who can also move as a playmaker. Defender Francesco Allodi, who is following a gradual recovery path after the serious knee injury suffered last season while wearing the Tritium shirt, could also have a chance in the starting line-up. In the event that Allodi is employed as a starter, Mr. Giacomotti will give Bacaloni or Puka the opportunity to catch his breath, as long as the Rossoneri coach does not decide to adopt the three-man defense. In midfield, Simone Selmi is a candidate for a starting shirt, who entered the second half in the match with Calvairate. «Everyone is training well, with the right mentality. Regardless of who plays from the start or who takes over from the match in progress, the important aspect is that everyone always gives their best for this shirt, as they are doing ». In the race with Calvairate, Voghe showed a greater overall brilliance, confirming that the team is growing. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI