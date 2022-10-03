Home Sports Giampaolo the most exonerated coach: the classification in Serie A
Six defeats, two draws, four goals scored (worst attack in Serie A) and sixteen goals conceded (an average of two per game). The start of Sampdoria’s horror season is all contained in these numbers, which give the Sampdoria an unquestionable last place in the standings, and which led the Sampdoria management to relieve Marco Giampaolo from his post. The “Maestro”, as he was called after the positive experiences of Empoli and Genoa, has therefore reached eight exemptions in his career. An absolute record in Italy, which began in 2006-07, when Cellino kicked him out of his Cagliari after 16 days only to call him back to the 25th and send him away again after 11 days of the following season. In 2009-10 his adventure on the bench of Siena lasted 10 days, while with Catania, the following year, he managed to reach the 20th. In 2011-12 he was sacked by Cesena after nine games, while at Milan, in 2019-20, it took just seven. In 2020-21 Torino entrusted him with the bench, but 18 days were enough to reconsider. In any case, more than Sampdoria took.

