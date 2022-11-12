6,5 OBOE Perhaps his worst first half since being in Pavia. Confusion in the control room, two lost, suffering the Piedmontese defense. In attack, in her only flash, Riso Scotti returns, she misses the last easy entry. In the second half he changes register.

7,5 BEDINI Defense remains his trademark. In attack he also makes himself felt with a triple, fight for every ball. Mvp of the match because he never gives up.

6 COVIELLO The strike of the basket from the field started in Omegna continues in the first half. Scotti’s best rebounder, the tally of points puts him together from the line, because he has the cunning to take advantage of mixmatches. The experience of him makes itself felt and grows in the recovery.

7 GALLIZZI The director has recovered from the black day in Omegna. He takes the ball in the game, defends and scores. He finds offensive ideas in speed that put his opponents in crisis.

7 ABE Gased by the call-up for the Armani under 19 call-up for the Next Gen cup, he takes a further step forward. Best scorer ,. with personality, determination and good intensity in defense.

5,5 COCONUT Five minutes on the parquet to rest De Gregori, but also with Borgomanero he suffers in the colored area. In the second half better.

6 GREGORY Alternate good things with naivety. In attack he has to speed up the maneuver so as not to be doubled or lose the ball and when he succeeds he is always the basket. In defense he must have more attention. In the second half he lets himself be carried away by the enthusiasm, he comes out for fouls.

7 GIAMPIERI The best game of the season. His eight points at the beginning of the last quarter split the match. The expert guard was a constant presence in the match, in defense and in attack, he defends and rebounds continuously.