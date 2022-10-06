He had been in Juventus for ten years with Lippi and Ancelotti, in 2021 the call to Tottenham. He was struck down by fulminant leukemia

Mourning in the world of football. Giampiero Ventrone, former Juventus athletic trainer, currently at Tottenham in Antonio Conte’s staff, died suddenly of fulminant leukemia. Born in Naples, he was 62 years old. The funeral will be held on Sunday at 3pm.

Ten years in black and white — Ventrone, nicknamed the Marine because of his very hard training, had been at Juve from 1994 to 2004 and after an experience as assistant coach of Ajaccio he had returned to being an athletic trainer before Catania and then in China at Jiangsu Suning and at the Guangzhou Evergrande. In 2021 Conte had wanted him with him to get the Spurs back to win.

The reactions — “A news that upsets us, unexpected and terrible”, writes the Italian Football Coaches Association. “A great loss for our world and also my personal one, as my great friend – the words of the vice president of the athletic trainers component, Francesco Perondi -. He was one of the important characters to affirm our figure in the world of football. . We’ll miss him”.

October 6, 2022 (change October 6, 2022 | 10:52 am)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

