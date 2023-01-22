Giancarlo Magalli is back on TV after months of absence to tell of having won a battle against cancer. Here are his statements to Verissimo

Twenty-four kilos less and an important victory to celebrate, the one against cancer. This is how he introduced himself very true the TV presenter Giancarlo Magalliabsent from the small screen for almost a year, to recount for the first time the difficult path faced in recent months.

The story of the disease — After the break with Rai, Giancarlo Magalli chose the afternoon lounge of Canale 5 for his return to TV: “This is the first time you’ve seen me on TV after a few difficult months. It was a delicate phase and I liked to talk about it delicatelyThis is how he began in front of Silvia Toffanin, telling of the moment in which that nightmare began, last year, with severe pain in the spleen.

The 75-year-old was hospitalized for a series of tests and there the situation worsened: “I was hospitalized for this infection, I had visions. I saw things that didn’t exist. There I also did things, perhaps under the influence of these drugs, that I shouldn’t have done, for example I detached the catheters I was wearing. They told me they had to tie me to the bed, I wanted to die at the idea of ​​being tied up“.

The discovery of the tumor and the battle of Magalli — Only after treating that serious infection was a lymphoma discovered near the spleen. The doctors, the conductor confessed to Verissimo, were immediately clear with him: "In 2 months he will be dead if he doesn't take care". Magalli decided to undergo a course of chemotherapy which, seven months later, ended in the defeat of the disease: "I took care of it and now I don't have it anymore. I recovered and resumed my normal activities. I'm doing one last cure. In all it lasted seven months. Few of my colleagues knew about it".

Return to Rai for Magalli? — With this difficult period over, Magalli is ready to look to the future, dreaming of a return to Rai. “I wrote to Coletta, our director just to let him know that I was alive and well, that I was fine. In the hope that something can be reconstructed. It would suit him. All the programs that I left due to illness and gave to others went so-so“. To date, there don’t seem to be any projects on the horizon for the conductor, but who knows if after this interview the doors of Rai won’t open again.