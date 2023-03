“Gianluca forever. Well beyond 90′”. An evening dedicated to Gianluca Vialli was held in the Milan office of Coni. The initiative saw the participation of many friends and family. The memory of the champions who lived with him the daily life of a locker room was touching and full of anecdotes that once again told the story of the footballer and the man capable of being an example and deeply touching the lives of all those who have crossed, in the field and in everyday life