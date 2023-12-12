Gianluca Lapadula and the painful state of his nose after receiving a kick in the face during Cagliari vs Sassuolo | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

Italian-Peruvian striker Gianluca Lapadula was a key player in Cagliari’s dramatic comeback against Sassuolo on Monday, scoring a crucial goal to secure victory for his team. However, his heroic performance was marred by a new injury as he suffered a strong impact to the face from Ruan Tressoldi in the 62nd minute of the Serie A match.

The referee decided to expel Tressoldi, but Lapadula took the worst of the collision and ended up with his nose deviated once again. Despite the injury, Lapadula remained enthusiastic about his team’s victory, which lifted them out of the relegation zone in the Italian championship.

“I love you football,” Lapadula posted on social media while sharing a photo of his injured nose. The striker’s dedication to the sport and his team was evident as he brushed off the injury to celebrate the important win.

Lapadula’s goal and resilient spirit have made him a standout player for Cagliari, and his determination to continue playing despite the injury has earned him praise from fans and teammates alike. However, it remains to be seen how this new setback will affect his availability for future matches.

Share this: Facebook

X

