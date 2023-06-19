Gianluca Rocchi: ‘For the referees there is no problem with Mourinho. And about Rudi Garcia…’

The former referee and current Serie A and B championship designator spoke to the microphones of the “Radio Anch’Io Sport” program on Radio Uno: “If there had been the Var at that time, Garcia’s violin would not have existed. It’s a match that I feel so many regrets about because of the lack of technology.” The announcement: “We will make the dialogues between the referees and the Var public”. On the post-match interviews of the whistlers: “Better one of our spaces every 15 days or once a month”

Request for more correct behaviour, a more European line of refereeing, the publication of dialogues between referees and the Var, the methods of post-match explanations. The designator Gianluca Rocchi draws a line of the season that has just ended and already anticipates the news of the next one during the Radio Uno broadcast “Radio Anch’Io Sport”.

“Welcome back to Rudi Garcia. That Juve-Roma…”

Rocchi was also asked about the return to Italy of Rudi Garcia, Roma coach in that famous Juve-Roma on 5 October 2014, refereed by Rocchi and challenged by the French coach with the violin gesture from the bench for some of his dubious choices. “If I had had the technology available today, there probably wouldn’t even have been Garcia’s violin, I would have had a much easier time solving some problems. One of those games where I regret not having the technology, otherwise today we’d be talking about another story”. No hard feelings for the protests: “I welcome him back, because he’s a great coach and I’d be happy to see him again”.

“The referees have no problem with Mourinho”

However, the protests from the bench over the years have not subsided even with the introduction of the Var. Rocchi however sees improvements also from this point of view: “What we will certainly ask for in the future is increasingly correct behavior on the part of the bench and already this year we have had an improvement compared to my first season, which from this point of view was a drama. Incorrect behavior on the bench causes incorrect behavior on the pitch. Nervousness rises and those who see the benches agitating from the field change their attitude. We have to fight this malpracticemoreover not only Italian and, together with those who decide the sanctions, be very severe and decisive”. One of the most affected coaches in the last championship was Jose Mourinho, but the designator excluded prejudices or problems towards the Portuguese: “Definitely not, neither on a personal level nor on a group level”.

“We will publish the referee-Var dialogues. About the interviews…”

An increasingly felt need is the request for explanations from the referees themselves of the most controversial episodes of a match. “President Aia Pacifici agrees with me: when we have the opportunity to explain an episode, we have certainly solved all the problems”. But not with the post-game interviews according to Rocchi: “I don’t find it correct to have the referees do it, not because they aren’t capable of it, but the adrenaline is still high. There’s not even a great desire to listen to the reason why a

referee has committed a mistake or not. The only answer one would like to hear would be ‘yes, I was wrong’. But we won’t have solved much, we don’t care if he was wrong or not, we get there immediately, but why. The solution may be to have our own space every 15 days or once a month to explain the episodes. The assistant referees must instead go back to being two additional referees. Technology has encroached on their area of ​​expertise”. Steps forward also on the referee-Var dialogues: “We don’t have any secrets, we will spread any case. We want to have clean, listenable communications. Unfortunately, sometimes the communication between the Var and the referee fooled the boys on the pitch, but we worked on it.”

He said himself

Outbursts, jokes and attacks: Mou’s famous phrases

At the end of the 1-1 draw against Monza, José Mourinho added another sentence to the long list of statements that have become famous: ‘Referee Chiffi was the worst of my career, but we don’t have the strength that other company to say this referee we do not want it’. Here is a collection of jokes, outbursts and attacks that have become famous in the history of the Special One on the benches throughout Europe MOU CHIFFI ATTACKS, FEDERAL PROSECUTOR OPENS INVESTIGATION – ROMA-INTER LIVE

“I WENT ON THE FIELD WITH A MICROPHONE TO PROTECT MYSELF” – May 4, 2023

(Harsh outburst from the Portuguese against the referee Daniele Chiffi at the end of Monza-Roma 1-1)

“Chiffi is the worst referee I’ve had in my career: technically he’s horrible, zero communication, zero sensitivity. We don’t have the strength that other clubs have to say ‘we don’t want this referee’. I confess that I went onto the pitch with a microphone: I protected myself”



Let’s now review the other cult phrases and interviews from Mou’s career…

I AM NOT IMPIL – June 3, 2008

(Presentation conference at Inter: journalists ask him if he intends to bring Lampard to the Nerazzurri, but he doesn’t answer market questions)



Question: “Do you think Lampard could fit well in Italian football?” Mourinho: “Why are you asking me about a Chelsea player?” Question: “It’s a clever way of bringing up the theme you just avoided.” Mourinho: “Yes, yes… But I’m not an idiot”

INTELLIGENT – June 4, 2008

(Presentation conference at Inter, the question of such fluent Italian surprises and raises some questions in reporters, as if Mourinho had been studying it for some time)

The joke answer: “I learned early because I’m smart”

TAG:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

