The passing of days feeds hope. In the absence of certain and verified information, the love and prayers for Gianluca Vialli’s health can only be nourished by time. Of its passing, which is in itself a positive sign. The very little that filters through from the circle of the Sampdoria striker’s closest friends confirms his stable conditions in a very complex and delicate clinical picture. That can change from hour to hour. And in a physique tested by years of treatment, despite the great courage and grit with which Vialli has always faced and is still facing the “uninvited guest” in his body.

It should be sister Mila in these hours to arrive in London from Cremona and spend Christmas near her brother and his family, his South African wife Kathryn White Cooper and daughters Olivia and Sofia. His friends, rather than ex-mates, from Sampd’oro also talk about Vialli and his conditions continuously, who for some time now have created a chat called “Quelli che si ritrovano” in which they share memories, anecdotes, photographs and even jokes. Or invitations to team lunches and there have already been several in recent years, between Milan, Parma and Genoa. Chat that has now become, however, of a very different tenor.

Vialli’s health conditions are understandably protected by a very strict privacy. Who in the past has only violated himself, to talk about it in various interviews, in which he has laid bare his emotions, his pains, his anxieties and fears of him. Which today are also those of the Sampdoria fans, of which the striker is an iconic and mythical figure, and of all those who love him.

