Gianluigi Buffon ends his career and becomes Vialli’s successor

The former world goalkeeper canceled the contract with his heart club Parma after missing promotion. Great parades and one or the other scandal remain in memory.

Gianluigi Buffon was a charismatic goalie but also a loyal soul.

Reuters

Gianluigi Buffon keeps his hands off paid football: The 45-year-old former world goalkeeper has terminated his contract with the heart club Parma, which was valid until the summer of 2024. Parma owner Kyle Krause is a declared Buffon fan and didn’t put any obstacles in the way of the goalie. Even if the transfer made two years ago didn’t bring Parma back to Serie A and Buffon didn’t perform at the usual level, it still helped the club to gain stability, attention and to revive the virtue of loyalty.

