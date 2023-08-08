Gianluigi Buffon: over 50,000,000 views for Mate’s video

A video to celebrate the end of the career of one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history. Gianluigi Buffon, former number 1 of the Italian national team and Juventus among others, announced his farewell to football and he did so through a video published on his social channels, which tells the emotions and the most significant moments of a glorious football journey . The juxtaposition with the DC Comics superhero “Superman” – one of his trademarks since ever – is the narrative theme of this film.

The creative project – The content was conceived and created by Mate, the communication agency with offices in Turin and Milan which boasts Buffon’s former teammates Giorgio Chiellini and Claudio Marchisio among its partners, with the support of intelligence artificial. For the creation of the animated parts showing Buffon as “Superman”, Stable WarpFusion was in fact used, a software capable of generating an animated sequence based on an already existing video, tracing its movements and personalizing its style by of prompts. Glitch effects were used instead to create continuity between the real and animated images.

The numbers – A communicative choice which, on balance, proved to be successful: 52 million views on the footballer’s social channels (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter) and over 1,200,000 likes on within 48 hours.

The 28-year career of the legendary goalkeeper born in 1978 was captured in just one minute of emotional video, which made one of the most significant sporting moments of this 2023 even more touching.

Media coverage – The news of Gianluigi Buffon’s retirement was reported by all the main national media, from printed paper to websites, from television stations to radios. Given the popularity of the character, which has always gone beyond national borders, the echo of the announcement of farewell to football also resounded abroad, with over 400 international newspapers: from the BBC to CNN, passing through The Times of India , Washington Post, China Daily, The Australian, Al Jazeera and L’Équipe. From Europe to Asia, from America to Africa, up to Oceania, everyone paid homage to the greatness of a timeless champion.