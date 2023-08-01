Gianluigi Buffon’s farewell to football: what he will do now

At 45, “SuperGigi” says enough, there are only a few details missing to define but a circle that lasted 28 years is closed. A truly outstanding career

Buffon with the World Cup won in 2006 (Ansa), on the right his greeting to the public (Shutterstock)

From Parma to the conquest of the world, with the final in Parma. At 45, Gianluigi Buffon says enough and hangs up the boxing gloves. One of the greatest goalkeepers ever stops, 2023 will be his last year as an active footballer on the pitch. They do twenty-eight years of sporting excellence, much more than just football, which made him an exceptional athlete. There are no final details to discuss with Parma of which he is still officially a player. But the decision is made. On what will follow there are some ideas and plans, one of which is prevalent and concerns the Italian national football team.

The National in the heart

The hypothesis on which the most focus is given regarding the near future of Gigi Buffon is the one that you agree to become the head of delegation of the Azzurri, as was Gianluca Vialli until his untimely death. His special relationship with Parma is also at stake, and that with his family and especially his growing children, one of whom, Thomas, grows up promisingly in the Pisa youth academy. But the national team seems to be the first hypothesis.

The jewels of an enviable career

From Parma, which immediately revealed his talent and extraordinary abilities to Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon’s career has few equals. He was the incomparable “gateway” of the Bianconeri for 20 years, apart from a short interlude not particularly lucky in the 2018/19 season. With Juve he paid the penalty of Calciopoli, going down to B and going back up to A, winning 10 championships, 7 Lega Super Cups, 5 Italian cups which become 6 including the one won with the great Parma in 1998/99.