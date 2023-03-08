Born in Busalla, in the province of Genoa in 1942, in the 60s as a boy he embarked on a career as a footballer wearing the shirts in B of Novara e Simmenthal Monza. In 1962 he moved to Lazio with whom he played a few friendly matches but without ever being able to make his debut in the first team. Abandoned his football career he dedicated himself to entrepreneurial activity. Among the companies of the family the most important was the Mondialpol (operating in the surveillance and value transport sector). The return to the world of football at the beginning of the 80s when he first bought theAlexandria and then, always together with his brother Giorgio, he saves her from bankruptcy Lazio, taken over in 1986 in partnership with the financier Renato Bocchi (reference shareholder until 1989). Under his leadership Lazio obtained in 1986-87 one historic salvation in B despite the 9 penalty points. Bringing the club back to Serie A, Calleri relaunched the team by bringing the crazy English talent to Rome Paul Gascoignethe Uruguayan Ruben Sosa and the Germans Riedle e Doll. He also laid the foundations for the birth of the current Formello sports centre. In 1992 he sold the company to the Roman financier Sergio Cragnotti. Much less fortunate was the interlude of Calleri al Torino. Purchased in the spring of 1994, it linked its name to the definitive closure of the Filadelfia, to the sale of various talents from the nursery (including Christian Vieri) and the 1997 relegation which also marked his farewell to the club. It is also, however, the last grenade president to have won a derby at Juventus (9 April 1995, 2-1 for Torino thanks to a brace from Ruggiero Rizzitelli). He was also the owner of the Swiss Bellinzona (from 1998 to 2001) while the subsequent climbs to the Genoa (2003) and the return to Lazio (2004)