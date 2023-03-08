Home Sports Gianmarco Calleri, the former president of Lazio and Turin died at the age of 81
Sports

Gianmarco Calleri, the former president of Lazio and Turin died at the age of 81

by admin
Gianmarco Calleri, the former president of Lazio and Turin died at the age of 81

Born in Busalla, in the province of Genoa in 1942, in the 60s as a boy he embarked on a career as a footballer wearing the shirts in B of Novara e Simmenthal Monza. In 1962 he moved to Lazio with whom he played a few friendly matches but without ever being able to make his debut in the first team. Abandoned his football career he dedicated himself to entrepreneurial activity. Among the companies of the family the most important was the Mondialpol (operating in the surveillance and value transport sector). The return to the world of football at the beginning of the 80s when he first bought theAlexandria and then, always together with his brother Giorgio, he saves her from bankruptcy Lazio, taken over in 1986 in partnership with the financier Renato Bocchi (reference shareholder until 1989). Under his leadership Lazio obtained in 1986-87 one historic salvation in B despite the 9 penalty points. Bringing the club back to Serie A, Calleri relaunched the team by bringing the crazy English talent to Rome Paul Gascoignethe Uruguayan Ruben Sosa and the Germans Riedle e Doll. He also laid the foundations for the birth of the current Formello sports centre. In 1992 he sold the company to the Roman financier Sergio Cragnotti. Much less fortunate was the interlude of Calleri al Torino. Purchased in the spring of 1994, it linked its name to the definitive closure of the Filadelfia, to the sale of various talents from the nursery (including Christian Vieri) and the 1997 relegation which also marked his farewell to the club. It is also, however, the last grenade president to have won a derby at Juventus (9 April 1995, 2-1 for Torino thanks to a brace from Ruggiero Rizzitelli). He was also the owner of the Swiss Bellinzona (from 1998 to 2001) while the subsequent climbs to the Genoa (2003) and the return to Lazio (2004)

You may also like

The Lega Pro and Sportradar AG Integrity Tour...

Biathlon Junior World Championships: sovereign gold for junior...

Zero Trenta #38 – February in hibernation —...

Bundesliga: 50+1 rule: DFL approves proposal for Federal...

From the people, they write their duties to...

Umbria by bike: the easy itinerary to discover...

Overview of the ten teams ahead of the...

Kendrick Perkins on Nikola Jokic, statements that cause...

Champions League: “If our plan works, Mbappé won’t...

Roger Schmidt and Benfica Lisbon via Bruges in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy