Gianni Infantino has been re-elected as FIFA President. With more games and more money, he secured his power – others pay the bill.

The FIFA Congress opened with warm applause Gianni Infantino on Thursday (03/16/2023) again in the office of FIFA President. A vote was not necessary, because nobody could be set up against Infantino, there was hardly any objection in the weeks before.

Approval for Infantino can superficially be broken down into three numbers. FIFA paid 1.1 billion US dollars to the 211 members of the world association in the financial cycle up to the 2018 World Cup. It was 1.7 billion by the 2022 World Cup and 2.3 billion by the 2026 World Cup. For those who are expected to elect Infantino or clap into office, these are irresistible numbers. “FIFA’s money is your money” , he said to the delegates of the national associations at the congress in Rwanda’s capital Kigali. The money for the federations ensures Infantino’s power, and more money comes from more and more games.

FIFA under Infantino: Lots of ideas for more football

Since taking office, Infantino has set FIFA on a path of radical expansion. Every four years for the men’s World Cup, the world association makes big profits, in all other years always losses. In order to increase revenue and ensure its own influence, FIFA needs more and more money. And Infantino found many ways to do this.

A Club World Cup with 32 teams will come every four years from 2025. One “World Series” of the national teams has been decided and is to be held in March of even-numbered years. A B World Cup for clubs on an annual basis will increase from 2024. Infantino’s goal is clear: FIFA should get out of the four-year rhythm of earning money and get into permanent Scheffeln.

That’s why the association won’t be any more modest in its fourth year: the Goldesel Men’s World Cup will be held from 2026 with 48 teams and 104 games. For comparison: That’s more games than in the first five World Cups in history combined. “We need more, not less, global competitions” said Infantino.

National competitions and player welfare under pressure

Others pay the bill. At a time when FIFA is attracting just as much TV money with its giant World Cup, an enlarged Club World Cup and other competitions as UEFA with its enlarged one Champions League From 2024, the national leagues such as the Bundesliga will have to fight for their place in the budgets of television broadcasters and Streamingservices fight.

The European and world league associations only criticized the fact that they were not involved in the decisions for the new FIFA competitions and the World Cup expansion just before the congress. The international players’ union recently hit similar tones. Because those who deliver the show are also hardly asked. But even highly paid soccer millionaires have physical and mental limitations.

And above all, many of the people who built the last big show in Qatar can no longer be asked. Those who survived the construction of the infrastructure for the World Cup will now wait and see what the promised clarification of the circumstances entails.

Not clapping is not enough contradiction

Nobody challenged Infantino. A handful of associations, including the DFB, said they “do not support” Infantino. This means that you don’t applaud the acclamation – it’s apparently the highest level of protest at the moment. The democratic minimum for a real vote would have been a candidacy against Infantino, even if the complete lack of a chance spoke against it and perhaps also the fact that you now have to get along with Infantino – among other things in the FIFA Council, in which DFB President Bernd Neuendorf will soon be a member.

But what happens next? Infantino is now elected until 2027, but his show will by no means end then. According to the current FIFA statutes, he can be re-elected one last time until 2031 in 2027. Dissatisfaction with Infantino is only high in a few selected European countries. The Danish association president Jesper Möller Christensen spoke during the World Cup after the PR disaster about the “One Love” captain’s armband that someone had to be found and lined up against Infantino – but by then the deadline for a candidacy had long expired.

A rival candidate for the year 2027 would have to be structured much more professionally. And this person would have to have good arguments to convince the majority of the 211 national associations. Infantino has impressively demonstrated how this can best be achieved in FIFA.