Swiss lawyer Gianni Infantino has been re-elected to presidency of FIFA, the governing body of world football, for the third consecutive term. Infantino, in office since 2016 and re-elected for the first time in 2019, was the only candidate and was re-elected by acclamation during the FIFA congress in Kigali, Rwanda. He will therefore remain in office until 2027.
The re-election came three months after the controversial World Cup hosted by Qatar, whose organization Infantino had strenuously defended, sometimes equivocally. Furthermore, at the same congress underway in Kigali, FIFA approved a new format for the World Cup, which from 2026, in addition to having 16 more participants, will also have one more round in the knockout phase.
Gianni Infantino has been elected FIFA President for the 2023-2027 term of office by acclamation.#FIFACongress pic.twitter.com/akzQV0IMNO
— FIFA (@FIFAcom) March 16, 2023