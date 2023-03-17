Swiss lawyer Gianni Infantino has been re-elected to presidency of FIFA, the governing body of world football, for the third consecutive term. Infantino, in office since 2016 and re-elected for the first time in 2019, was the only candidate and was re-elected by acclamation during the FIFA congress in Kigali, Rwanda. He will therefore remain in office until 2027.

The re-election came three months after the controversial World Cup hosted by Qatar, whose organization Infantino had strenuously defended, sometimes equivocally. Furthermore, at the same congress underway in Kigali, FIFA approved a new format for the World Cup, which from 2026, in addition to having 16 more participants, will also have one more round in the knockout phase.