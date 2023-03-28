Loading player

Gianni Minà, television presenter and author, writer and journalist, very active especially from the seventies to the nineties, has died. He was 84 years old. Minà was known for being the author of interviews and documentaries on some of the most famous figures in history, including Che Guevara, Maradona, Fidel Castro and Muhammad Ali. The news was given by his Facebook page with a communicated, in which Minà is said to have died «after a brief heart disease. He was never left alone, and was surrounded by the love of his family and his closest friends.”

In his long journalistic career, Minà has always dealt with culture in the broadest sense, from sport to music, passing through social issues and the stories of various countries of the world, often told through the testimonies of the protagonists of those stories and of those countries . He started out as a journalist at Tuttosport, then moving on to Rai in 1960, a company to which he remained linked and for which he made hundreds of reports. In 1976 he was hired by Tg2 and in the early eighties he collaborated on Mixerthe interview program conducted by Giovanni Minoli.

Over the years Minà followed eight World Cups, seven Olympics and various boxing world championships as a journalist and correspondent. The latter sport was always a great passion of his: for Rai he made a history of boxing in fourteen episodes, entitled Faces full of fistsand knew Muhammad Ali well, to whom he also dedicated a documentary.

One of the most famous personalities interviewed by Minà was Fidel Castro, Cuban revolutionary and leader of Cuba from the end of the fifties to 2008. Minà interviewed Castro for the first time in 1976, in a long conversation focused on another historical figure linked to Cuba, Ernesto Che Guevara.

The interview was then repeated in 1990. He was the author of many programs including Blitz, on Rai 2, in which characters such as Federico Fellini, Eduardo De Filippo, Robert De Niro, Jane Fonda, Gabriel García Márquez, Enzo Ferrari participated in various capacities; And High classa variety similar to Blitz which broadcast artists’ performances at the “Bussola”, a well-known venue in Versilia: among others, Ray Charles, Pino Daniele, Zucchero, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Milva and Gino Paoli participated. After the performances, in the second part of the programme, Minà interviewed various celebrities.

In the early 2000s Minà made a series of interviews with another celebrity he was very close to, Diego Armando Maradona. The first were aired in 2001, then again in 2005 and then ended up in a serial series in 2007, published on DVD by Gazzetta dello Sport.

One of his latest works was the documentary Cuba in the Obama erawhich made him win a second Silver Ribbon in 2012. The first one he won with another documentary about Cuba, Traveling with Che Guevarafrom 2003.