The net in the opening of the second half, the doubling is only touched A good debut for the girls of the coach Salterio

PAVIA

The Serie C championship of Pavia Academy begins with a victory, which beats an Independiente Ivrea who proved to be a formidable opponent.

The girls from Salterio played a good test, closing the first fraction at 0-0, scoring immediately in the opening of the second half with Gianni and then almost doubling on more than one occasion. The only flaw is the final quarter of an hour of suffering, when the new entry Andrea Gennari has definitely raised the offensive rate of Independiente.

The match was however lively and enjoyable, rewarded by the final applause of the public.

The Academy ranks the fearsome Codecà-Acolytes duo in attack, while Gianni and Berglund operate (and well) on the flanks offering more than an inviting ball. Central couple in defense is Tugnoli-Dubini, with Dugo and Straniero grinding kilometers on the outside. De Vecchi and Zecchino are the midfield dams. At 10 ‘first opportunity from Pavia on a corner kick: Codecà touches inaccurately, ball out. A minute later Codecà always with the head fails to aim. The Academy is still lively with Acolytes unmarked very well by Duro, who, however, shoots into the corners. At 14 ‘Berglund puts a superfine ball in the center for Gianni who scores, but the referee cancels for offside. At 33 ‘perhaps the most beautiful action of the match: Berglund throws Codecà in depth with the dropper, who eats the whole rearguard and starts a torpedo that is printed on the post to the left of the now beaten goalkeeper. At 40 ‘Independiente with Ancona faces dangerously forward; excellent intervention by Dugo who deflects for a corner with a decisive touch. At 44 ‘Berglund tries the pitched shot, slightly high. Shortly before the whistle Acolytes anticipate an opponent, he drives the whole rearguard mad with his percussion, but when it comes to unloading everything he gets it wrong. Shooting begins and the game is unlocked.

Berglund (excellent debut) starts a shot from the left that hits the crossbar, the ball returns to the field and Gianni is the quickest to touch it on the net, scoring the first goal of the championship. A minute later Independiente is dangerous with Ambrosi making half the pitch before leaving Ancona, blocked by Dugo. At 18 ‘timely Grumelli (just entered) to recover quickly in the area and neutralize Giachetto at the last minute. The Independiente raises its center of gravity and tries to put the game back on its feet, leaving however ample space for the Pavia counterattack. At 20 ‘Acoliti opens very well for Poletto, who hits the post during the race. At 35 ‘another great chance for Zella, who pulls and hits the crossbar again: great scrum but no one manages to deflect into the net. At 37 ‘another escape on the wing of Zella who crosses to perfection for Poletto: in the stands the goal is already shouted but the shot is out. Last danger at 45 ‘with Gennari on the run on the left, Groni also puts his signature on the victory neutralizing in a safe grip. –

Daniela Scherrer