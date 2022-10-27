Home Sports Giannichedda: “Simeone shows the same determination and ambition that his father had”
Giannichedda: “Simeone shows the same determination and ambition that his father had”

Giannichedda: “Simeone shows the same determination and ambition that his father had”

The statements of the former midfielder

Giuliano Giannicheddaformer footballer ofUdinese and of Lazio among others, he made some statements about Giovanni Simeone during the program Maracana from TMW Radio. The Argentine striker scored a splendid double yesterday in the match against the Rangers.

Giannichedda on Cholito Simeone

In Naples everything works, from the president to the sports director, from those who scout to everything else. The Georgian is now on everyone’s lips but also Kimwhich he replaced Koulibalywhich we have forgotten about. Spallettiimproves all players and then makes everyone participate. Simeone is a testimony. He plays little but does well every timehe also feels like a starter and only by thinking about it can you face matches with this desire“.

Do you see any similarities between Simeone father and son?

Certainly the determination and the desire to reach the top, this was the Cholo. He was not presumptuous, he was very humble, he always gave 100%, he set an example. He had personality. In the son I see the desire to do well and the work to improve“.

Do you believe more that Napoli can continue like this or that a big player can return from behind?

We are still at the beginning. He had a good start last year too, but this is an anomalous championship because of the World Cup. It will not be easy. I put Milan and Inter on the same level today“.

