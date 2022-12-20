Home Sports Giannis act of force, Pelicans bent. Lillard makes Portland history
Giannis act of force, Pelicans bent. Lillard makes Portland history

Giannis act of force, Pelicans bent. Lillard makes Portland history

Giannis act of force, Pelicans bent. Lillard makes history for Portland
Antetokounmpo wins the challenge with Williamson and the Bucks clear New Orleans. Lillard becomes the leading scorer in Blazers history, but the Thunder take the game. And again: Banchero misses the triple at the end, Orlando knocks out against Atlanta. Here is the summary of the 9 challenges played

