Giannis Antetokounmpo and who calls every defeat “failure”.

In the night between Wednesday and Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs of the NBA basketball championship. It was a surprising elimination for its precociousness, given that Milwaukee had been the best team in the regular season, but not for the quality of the opponents. In fact, Miami has been reaching the last rounds of the playoffs for the past three years in a row and has players of the highest level, moreover particularly fit in this time.

In the press conference after the elimination, Giannis Antetokounmpo, twice elected best player in the league (MVP), answered questions from reporters, in particular one:

E: Do you see this season as a failure? G: Oh my god… you asked me the same question a year ago, Eric. Do you get a promotion every year at your job? No, right? So every year your job fails? Yes or no? E: No. G: Every year you work to achieve something, a goal, a promotion, to be able to take care of your family, give them a home to live in. And this is not a failure, they are steps towards success.

I have nothing against you personally, it’s just that there are always steps to take. Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 titles: were the other nine years a failure?

Antetokounmpo – who won the NBA title with Milwaukee two years ago – then concluded by saying: «This is sport. You don’t always have to win. The others win too. And this year someone else will win».

