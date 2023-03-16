Home Sports Giannis Antetokounmpo: The thing I don’t understand is why the MVP criteria change
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Buckls dreams of still being MVP of the NBA season but he still hasn’t clear what are the real criteria that lead to the assignment of the recognition that in the last two years has been won by Nikola Jokic.

“Some players are dominating. But who is the MVP? The player who scores the most points? The one that has the best rating? The most dominant? The one with more value?
Usually the best player of each team is not also the most valuable. I think Brook Lopez is a key player for us. But the criteria for awarding the MVP change. But that’s something I can’t control. What I can do is always give my best and be ready for every race,” Giannis told The Athletic.

