The Giants were not huge spenders in free agency — at least not on players from other teams — and that was by design. From the moment general manager Joe Schoen took over last offseason, he stated his intention was to rebuild the franchise through the draft.

The returns from his first draft were generally good. As many as seven of the 11 players he selected last year could be starters or key contributors on this year’s squad. And he’s got 10 more selections to make this year as he continues to stockpile picks.

Schoen still has some obvious holes to fill too, most notably at wide receiver. So here’s a look at how the Giants’ 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft might go:

1. First round, 25th overall: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

At this point, it would be surprising if the Giants didn’t take a receiver in the first round (and absolutely shocking if they didn’t take one by Round 2). Added Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder didn’t exactly fill this glaring hole on their roster. They have a group of potentially good receivers, but not a single one that can really scare a defense. This 6-foot-197-pounder can, as he proved late in 2021 when he averaged 12 catches and 192 yards over the last five games including an other-worldly 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl that season. It’s concerning that he missed most of last season with a hamstring injury. But Smith-Njigba dazzled at the combine and ran a 4.48 in the 40 at his Pro Day, so he seems just fine.

2. Second Round, 57th overall: Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson

The one position that might convince the Giants to wait on a first-round receiver is cornerback. It’s a strong and deep class at that position, but a bunch could be gone by the time they pick 25th, which probably means they’ll wait for the second tier in Round 2. The 6-foot, 190-pound Stevenson is big, strong, and fast and some scouts think he’s got the potential to play safety, too. That might make him the perfect flex-DB for Wink Martindale. He could be the second corner opposite Adoree’ Jackson, or the Giants could start him out in the nickel defense in a variety of roles.

3. Third round, 89th overall: Wisconsin C Joe Tippman

It’s not a great year to need a center, but the Giants are desperate to land one after losing both Nick Gates and Jon Feliciano in free agency. Right now they are probably going with guard Ben Bredeson in that spot, but given his lengthy injury history and his lack of experience at center, they’ll need more. Tippman is a bit tall for a center (6-6, 313), but he’s strong, smart and can move. He might be the second best of an average crop.

4. Fourth round, 128th overall: Syracuse RB Sean Tucker

The Giants may still sign Saquon Barkley to a contract extension, but they’ve made it clear they don’t want to commit to him long term. And given his injury history, they definitely want to hedge their bets. They could do a lot worse than this smallish, speedy, slashing back who can catch passes too. One catch, though: He didn’t participate at the combine or Syracuse’s Pro Day because of what he called a “medical exclusion.” That could cause him to slide a lot further than this.

5. Fifth round, 160th overall: Michigan DE Mike Morris

The 6-5, 275-pounder is a fascinating test case for how much measurables matter vs. performance. On the field, he was a dangerous power rusher that some thought was a second-round talent. Then he had a terrible combine that included a 4.95 in the 40, and followed it up with a Pro Day that was even worse (His 40 was an offensive lineman-like 5.08). The Giants still want to add depth to their line, and Morris has the size and flexibility to play end and occasional tackle in their system. But it’ll depend on whether they believe in the potential he showed on film or are turned off by the numbers from his workouts.

6. Fifth round, 172nd overall: Tulane LB Dorian Williams

At 6-1, 228, with 4.49 speed he’s almost more of a safety than a linebacker, which makes him a perfect hybrid for the Wink Martindale defense. He’s probably too small to be a full-time linebacker, but could see situational duty in either role. He’s also a terrific special teams player and gets high marks for character, both of which the Giants will love.

7. Sixth round, 209th overall (from Kansas City): Oklahoma DT Jalen Redmond

He’s not exactly a prototype DT at 6-2, 291, but his strength and his speed (he ran a 4.81 at the combine) are enticing. He could definitely become a situational player, with the speed to be a factor on passing downs. He had 14 sacks in his three years playing for the Sooners, so he was moderately productive. The Giants do need depth on their defensive line and he could cover at both end and tackle in a pinch.

8. Seventh round, 240th overall (from Baltimore): Kentucky G Tashawn Manning

The Giants have their futures set at tackles with Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal, but they don’t have long-term answers yet inside. Until they do, expect that they will keep throwing bodies in there until they find starters and add some depth. At 6-3, 327, Manning has the size and power to be a solid run blocker. He’s not very quick (5.34 in the 40) or athletic, though, which limits his effectiveness.

9. Seventh round, 243rd overall: Baylor OT Connor Galvin

Galvin probably needs to add some size to his 6-7, 293-pound frame and gain some strength, but he does have experience at left tackle. He also could end up as a guard, which makes him a potential swing lineman in reserve. Again, the more young linemen the Giants add to compete, the better their future line will be.

10. Seventh round, 254th overall: Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor

His size (6-foot, 204) and power make him more of a box safety, and another potential hybrid safety/linebacker. He does have good speed (4.5) and experience in coverage, so his versatility will be a plus. He’s also a strong special teams player, which is how he will make an NFL roster.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

