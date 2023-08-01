Gigi Buffon retires, goodbye to football at 45 for the goalkeeper of records. World Cup, Juve and Parma with the Champions League obsession: career

Superman withdraws. The career of one of the strongest goalkeepers in football history ends here: Gigi Buffon has decided to close with football. There won’t be an experience in Arabia or in the United States for the 2006 world champion goalkeeper. At the age of 45, Buffon has lifted his reservations about his future: a meeting between his agent is expected in the next few hours Silvano Martina and the Parma to discuss the consensual termination of the contract that binds the goalkeeper to the Gialloblù club until 2024. Barring sensational second thoughts, therefore, the career of one of the strongest goalkeepers in modern football ends here.

An (almost) perfect career – They have been twenty-eight years studded with victories: with Juventus Buffon has won 10 Serie A championships (absolute record), one in Serie B (again with the bianconeri, in 2007), six Italian Cups, seven Italian Super Cupsa Coppa Uefa (col Parma), a Ligue 1 championship and a French Super Cup with Paris Saint Germain. With the Italian national team, of which he holds the record of appearances (176), he has participated in five World Cups (shared supremacy with six other players including icons like Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo e Matthaus), four European Championships and two Confederations Cups. 2006, the year of the victory of the World Cup in Germany: Buffon is the protagonist of the triumph and at the end of the year he comes second to Golden Ballbehind the partner Fabio Cannavaro. Six years later he came close to winning the European Championships, with the national team losing in the final to Spain in 2012. Before joining the senior national team he won a European category with the Under 21 team in 1996 and in the same year he took part in the Olympic Games. To close a perfect circle, Buffon lacked the victory of the Champions Leaguetouched several times with the Juve shirt (he played and lost three finals) but never raised to the sky.

The Debut of Superman – Born in Carrara into a family of sportsmen (mother Maria Stella Masocco was three times Italian champion in shot put and discus throw, the sisters Gwendolyn e Veronica were accomplished volleyball players) and a relative of Lorenzo Buffon (historic goalkeeper of Milan, Genoa, Inter, Fiorentina and the national team), Buffon was bought by Parma when he was 13 years old for 15 million lire. “Destiny wanted me to be a goalkeeper”, he will say 30 years later. In Parma he will become Superman, a nickname that stuck to him like the superhero shirt, which he showed off under the game uniform in a goliardic way. The debut among the greats took place on 19 November 1995 against Milan: he finished 0-0 and was the man of the match. From there the rise. After the trophies won a Parma (one Italian Cup, one Super Cup and one Coppa Uefa) the passage in 2001 to Juve for record figure of 105 billion lire and the definitive consecration. In 2003 the final of Champions League lost on penalties against Milan, it was his first real professional disappointment together with that of not being able to play in the sixth world cup due to the Azzurri’s failure to qualify for Russia 2018.

Victories and records with Juve – Juve has always been his second family for Buffon: he didn’t abandon it even in 2006, when the Calciopoli sentences condemned the bianconeri to Serie B. In 2015 and 2017 he came close to dreaming of the Champions League again, losing in the final with Barcelona and the Real Madrid. In his seventeenth season in black and white, he won the fourth Coppa Italia and the seventh Scudetto in a row. Then in 2018 at the age of 40, he was signed on a free transfer by the French del Paris Saint Germain but after a year he returned to black and white with the number 77 shirt, already worn at the time of Parma: the number 1, in fact, was on the back of Szczesnythe starting goalkeeper. On 8 December 2020, thanks to his presence against Barcelona, ​​he set a new record, becoming the only player in the history of the European Cup / Champions League to have at least a presence in four consecutive decades. He collects records with the Bianconeri: he is the player with the most appearances in the history of Serie A (657) and the one with the most games played for Juventus. In the 2015/2016 season, behind the so-called Bbc (the defense trio made up of Barzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini), collects the longest unbeaten streak in the history of the Italian top flight: 974 minutes and ten consecutive games.

The return to Parma and the future – Then in 2021, with injuries starting to give him no respite, he decided to return to his origins, to Parma, in Serie B. On 5 February 2022, on the occasion of the 0-0 draw against Benevento, he set a new record, becoming the first goalkeeper to reach altitude 500 starting goalless. The last record of a career that will close shortly, after tearing up the contract that binds him with Parma until 2024. Buffon wants to give his life a turn to be closer to his family, his four children, his wife and to the affections of always. In his future, they say, there is Roberto Mancini’s national team with the position of head of delegation, the role that once belonged to Gianluca Vialli.

