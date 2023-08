The career on the pitch of Gianluigi Buffon, goalkeeper for Parma, former Juve and world champion in 2006 is about to end. his attorney will meet Parma executives for the termination: the official announcement of Buffon’s choice is expected immediately afterwards. For Buffon, whose name has been repeatedly linked to a return to the blue as a manager, the door could open to a role of this kind with Roberto Mancini’s national team.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook