Gigi Datome retires from basketball after the World Cup – breaking latest news

by Giuseppe Sciascia

The announcement in a message: “I’ll get straight to the point: I’ll stop playing basketball.” Armani: «Brave choice because it comes in one of his best moments»

Gigi Datome said stop. The Italbasket captain has announced his retirement from competitive activity after the World Cup that the Azzurri will play in Manila. “I’ll go straight to the point: I’ll stop playing basketball,” he said in the video message made in his home in Olbia. «I left here when I was 15, to see if basketball could become my life: I made my wildest dreams come true».

This is how «Gigi-Gante» recounted his long career as a professional, with Virtus Roma as a springboard towards the NBA (8.1 points average in 55 games between Detroit and Boston) and 5 seasons at Fenerbahçe with the conquest of the ‘Euroleague. In 2020 the return to Italy in Milan: two Scudetti, two Italian Cups and a Super Cup in three seasons, the outcome of the Sardinian winger, with the title of Mvp of the 2022/23 finals thanks to the magical game 7 (16 points and 7/9 shooting), decisive for Olimpia’s third star.

For the team from Messina it is a heavy loss: in the Italian park he will be replaced by Diego Flaccadori from Trento, meanwhile the track of Argentine point guard Nicolas Laprovittola (ex Real Madrid and Barcelona) is hot. But Datome’s decision to leave on the crest of a wave arouses the applause of Giorgio Armani: «A courageous choice because it comes in one of his best moments: he leaves with a scudetto on his chest won by Mvp, accompanied by the applause of his fans. I am sincerely admired.” Olimpia will remain Datome’s home, with a managerial role – probably away from the parquet – after the last blue summer of his life: «The only gripe is never having won anything in the national team, that’s why, thanks to Poz , I will play the last few matches with the most beautiful shirt there is». And so here is the captain’s last mission: to qualify for those Olympics that he has never reached as a player.

