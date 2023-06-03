Giglio Island and Giannutri

In recent years, the Island of Giglio has acquired a popularity determined more by the sad news story linked to the tragedy of the Costa Concordia, whose ‘ghost’ still hovers in the waters of Giglio Porto despite the hull having been towed to Genoa for now some years. But the waters of the Isola del Giglio and Giannutri and their depths have always been a sought-after destination for divers and diving enthusiasts. Giglio is an island that has an ancient history that starts from the Iron Age to move on to the Etruscan period up to the Roman domination of which traces are evident with the remains of splendid villas that have also seen the passage of a character such as Nero.

Isola del Giglio and Giannutri, diving paradises for waters, seabeds and biodiversity

The sea surrounding the island of Giglio is full of points of interest for those who want to dive and diving is suitable for all levels, from the so-called beginners to the more experienced. Variety of depths, a multitude of fish and the vast biodiversity that these waters offer to those who want to experience the thrill of diving and being embraced by the beauty of these places.

Diving for all tastes

There are many diving spots around the whole island such as the Secca della Strega with depths from -40m to -80m; Cala del Lazzaretto (-2 to -18); the ship (-15 to -50); Punta Campana (Secca dei Subbielli, -7 to -30); Shoal of Spartacus (-29 to -60); Dry of the Apple (-28 to -40); Shoal of the Cross (-5 to -100); Punta Fenaio (-5 to -100). The list is much wider and the diving structures present at Giglio offer courses for those who want to approach this discipline, as well as more technical diving for expert divers.

Giannutri, a fascinating and special island

Another diving paradise is undoubtedly the island of Giannutri, the southernmost of those in the Tuscan Archipelago and located about 8 nautical miles from Giglio. An island that has preserved its wild nature, just 500 meters wide and five kilometers long and which in winter is inhabited by only about twenty people.

Also two wrecks in the waters of Giannutri

The island is very popular with divers who find seabeds and walls rich in gorgonians, sponges, corals and tunicates. Precisely because of the richness of its seabed, diving has undergone limitations due to the creation of protected areas where navigation, fishing, bathing and consequently diving are prohibited, which in any case continue to be possible in other parts in front of the island and where it is possible to see two wrecks, the Anna Bianca at a depth of 40-50 meters and the Nasim at 60 metres.

A true ‘paradise’ in depth

Among the most interesting diving spots in the waters of Giannutri we can mention the Secca di Punta Pennello, where a certain experience is required also due to the possibility of strong currents and where it is easy to spot even a school of barracuda. Another shoal indicated for the more experienced is that of Zi Costante, where the seabed is made up of pinnacles and rocks, while the sandy bottom extends between 75 and 90 metres. Among yellow and red gorgonians it is possible to meet tuna, amberjack, snapper and sunfish.

