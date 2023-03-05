The UK Open in Minehead ended with a surprise on Sunday. The Englishman Andrew Gilding, who is only 41st in the world rankings, defeated the Dutch world rankings third Michael van Gerwen in a dramatic game with 11:10.

“The Goldfinger”, as Gilding calls himself, made up for a deficit of 7:9, survived a match dart from Van Gerwen in the decider and ended the game with a successful shot at double 20. As a reward, the 52-year-old received 110,000 pounds (approx. 124,575 euros).