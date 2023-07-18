Gilles Rampillon on Robert Budzynski: “He created an Argentinian industry”

Gilles Rampillon: “First of all, you have to remember that he was an excellent player. One of his first recruitments was that of Angel Marcos (in 1971), a center forward who played almost only in discounts. José Arribas (then coach of the Canaries) made him play pivot and he put away the balls. Marcos was the opposite of Philippe Gondet who took up space.

Everyone is going to talk about the recruitment of Jorge Burruchaga (recruited in 1985 and world champion with Argentina in 1986), because everyone was raving about him. But I also remember Hugo Bargas, who arrived after Marcos and allowed us to beat Nice in 1973. His arrival stabilized the defence. “Bud” had created an Argentine branch, also with Nestor Fabbri later.

As a player, with Gilbert Le Chenadec, he formed the hinge in 1965 and 1966 (two years when Nantes were champions). And we must remember that he made the World Cup in England in 1966 with the France team. For this World Cup, he even contributed to the qualifying goal of Philippe Gondet (another Nantes player, in the match against Yugoslavia in 1965, 1-0).

“Bud had created his position, he was the link between the president and the coach”

“Bud” had created his position, he was the link between the president and the coach. He was a smart guy in his role. He didn’t overtly interfere technically. He gave his opinion discreetly, intelligently, for the good of the club. It was work, anticipation. And one of the most beautiful prize lists because it is linked to all the titles (8) of champion of France of FC Nantes. »