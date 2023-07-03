Gillette and FIGC alongside the Azzurri to support women’s football – Sport Marketing News

A new stage of the project is underway “Passion for football makes no distinctions”, realized by Gillette – leading shaving brand and always close to the world of sport and men – in collaboration with FIGC, Italian Football Federationwhich strengthens the commitment and support towards the Azzurre and towards women’s football, pending the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

As part of the initiative, Saturday July 1 Gillette will take the field alongside the players of the Italian national team on the occasion of the latter pre-World Cup friendly with Morocco allo Paolo Mazza stadium in Ferrara, with the aim of contributing to generating a positive cultural impact in the perception of women’s football in Italy and concretely supporting the basis of the movement towards overcoming prejudices still rooted today.

The fathers, who together with their families have contributed positively to the girls’ careers by supporting them in their choice to become footballers, will be able to watch the match for the first time from the sidelines. The choice to involve these figures lies in the key message of the Gillette and FIGC project “Passion for football makes no distinctions”, which, in addition to fans and practitioners of this sport, is aimed above all at families and in particular at fathers. In fact, despite women’s football being an ever-growing sporting phenomenon, some prejudices are still widespread, especially among parents: according to the results of the Gillette research conducted together with theEumetra Institute of Social Research and Marketing, 50% of parents believe that football is not suitable for girlsidentifying among the reasons for this consideration the fact that it is a contact sport.

The Gillette and FIGC project kicks off in a very important year for women’s football, during which the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. In addition to sponsoring the Italy-Morocco friendly match and supporting the Azzurre during the World Cup, Gillette has launched the #tifapertuafiglia social campaignin which the brand and the players of the national team protagonists of the project – Lisa Boattin, Barbara Bonansea, Valentina Giacinti, Laura Giuliani, Manuela Giugliano, Elena Linari – have challenged all the fathers of Italy to make a video in which they play football with their daughter, for win the trip to New Zealand and attend a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match.

Even after the World Cup, Gillette will support the sector through a series of activities and initiatives on the national territory, with the aim of telling the world of football to girls and their families: in fact, starting from the end of September, together with the FIGC Youth and School Sector, Gillette will kick off the “Play Days”, events held in all Italian regions involving more than 2,000 girls from primary and secondary schools who have joined the projects of the FIGC Youth and School Sector. The events, which aim to foster relationships between girls, families and local clubs, will take place within the football schools with ludic-sporting activities such as a game-match on small fields and challenges with the ball.

