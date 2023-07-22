Gillette takes the field together with the FIGC to support women’s football – Sport Marketing News

Women’s football is an increasingly established and important reality all over the world and also in Italy it is a sporting phenomenon in continuous growth, but with ample room for further development that can be achieved above all by overcoming some still widespread prejudices. Starting from these considerations, Gillettebrand leader in shaving and always close to the world of sport and men, whether they are clean-shaven Bomber teams or bearded King teams, takes to the field together with the FIGC, Italian Football Federationto support women’s football, through the project “Passion for football makes no distinctions”. The agreement between Gillette and the FIGC, based on common values ​​and passions, was signed on May 2 in Rome, in the presence of the President of the Federation Gabriel Gravina and of the Chief Executive Officer of P&G Italia Paolo Grue.

“Gillette has always been close to the world of men and sports. Supporting this well-known brand with our women’s national football team, supporting education activities for students and adults to contrast stereotypes and prejudices towards young girls, consistently expresses the values ​​of diversity and inclusion supported by the entire P&G Group” – explains Paolo Grue, President and CEO of Procter & Gamble in Italy–“Due to its popularity and relevance to millions of people, con Gillette has chosen to support the Women’s World Cup, siding alongside women to send a message of the fight against gender stereotypes and to support full freedom of choice for everyone in the sport they want to practice”.

“The promotion of women’s football in Italy, especially among the younger ones, represents a challenge from a sporting point of view.” – declares Gabriele Gravina, FIGC President – ​​“but also and above all from a cultural point of view. We are happy that a global brand like Gillette has decided to contribute to the path taken by the FIGC by supporting the national team, which represents the pinnacle of the movement, and directly involving families in this exciting and innovative project. Italian women’s football is growing in numbers and in the recognition of some rights, but the real goal of the Federation is to definitively break down the prejudices that still hinder its complete diffusion in all areas of our country”.

The project “Passion for football makes no distinctions” will kick off with a series of initiatives, on social media and on the playing fields, with the aim of generating a positive cultural impact in the perception of women’s football and concretely supporting the basis of the Italian movement.

In an important year for women’s football, during which July is scheduled the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in New Zealand, the project “Passion for football makes no distinctions” is aimed at enthusiasts and practitioners, their families and especially fathers. The social campaign started in May #supportyourdaughterin which Gillette and the soccer players of Women’s National Team challenge all the fathers of Italy to make a video in which they play football with their daughter, for win the trip to New Zealand and attend a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match.

Even after the World Cup, Gillette will give new life to the project through initiatives with a great impact on the national territory, to tell the world of football to girls and their families. Indeed, since September 23rdon the occasion of European Week of Sporttogether with FIGC Youth and School Sector, Gillette will kick off the “Play Days”, events held in all Italian regions involving more than 2,000 girls from primary and secondary schools who have joined the projects of the FIGC Youth and School Sector.

“I want to congratulate Gillette, a men’s brand, for choosing to stand alongside women and the Italian national football team. Many athletes have been accompanied to this sport by their brothers, fathers or grandparents and it is nice to pay tribute to this family history of passion and complicity for what for me is the most beautiful sport in the world“. – he added Christian Capotondi, godmother and supporter of the initiative.