Gimenez knocks out Lazio again: 3-1 for Feyenoord, an important misstep for Sarri | First page

We start again with a new evening of great European nights. After the two successes achieved by Inter and Napoli and awaiting the super challenge between PSG and Milan, It’s Lazio, at 6.45pm, who will open the ball for the Italian teams playing in Europe today. In Rotterdam, Maurizio Sarri’s team was clearly defeated by Feyenoord 3-1, in a match valid for the third day of the Champions League. Star of the evening Gimenez, author of a brace. The Biancocelesti, included in Group E, do not continue their excellent performances on the continental field (draw against Atletico Madrid and victory in Glasgow against Celtic) and do not take revenge on the Dutch club, after last year’s defeat they certified relegation to the Conference League. Lazio were coming off an excellent period of form, thanks to championship successes against Atalanta and Sassuolo, but confirm that they have some problems on a defensive level, given that, in Europe, the Biancocelesti have conceded goals in 22 consecutive matches. The Romans lose the leadership of the group, being overtaken by the Dutch who take 6 points against 4 for Lazio, their first defeat of the season in Europe. This makes the matter of qualifying for the round of 16 more complicated: the next match in Rome risks being decisive. The Dutch continue with their moment of great form, also demonstrated by the seven consecutive victories in the Eredivisie, which have brought them back into orbit of the title.

THE NEWS – Feyenoord made a sprint start and conceded an opportunity Passionhowever finding the excellent response from Provedel. The Dutch, supported by the home crowd, present en masse in Rotterdam given the absence of the Biancocelesti fans (who were banned from traveling for reasons of public order) do not take their foot off the accelerator and have on their heads Gimenez another great chance to take the lead. An advantage that would also arrive in the 25th minute but which is canceled due to the Mexican’s offside position, on the throw of Steng. But it is the Central American center forward who immediately makes up for it, finding the goal to make it 1-0: mistake by Casale in disengagement, Wieffer serve Gimenez who has bada Romagnoli, he turns and strikes Provedel. Lazio attempts a reaction with an excellent enveloping move on the left wing, concluded by a header from Luis Alberto. No problem for Bijlow in grip. Slot’s team immediately regains control of the game, also finding the double with Zerrouki: served by Stengs, first-time shot that leaves Provedel no chance.

In the second half, Feyenoord immediately had an opportunity to close out the match but Paixao, alone in front of the Capitoline goalkeeper, devoured the 3-0 by kicking high. Lazio entrusts its counterattacks to the talent of Matthias Zaccagni, the most dangerous man in Sarri’s team. It is precisely from his feet that a huge scoring opportunity arises, squandered by Castellanos who, with an empty net, fails to find the target on Bijlow’s rebound. The entrance of Pedro tries to move the offensive automatisms of the Biancocelesti but Feyenoord is able to close the spaces, and then archive the match, again with Gimenez: Zerrouki throws on the left Jahanbakhsh who enters the area and serves Timber. Conclusion rejected by a miracle from Provedel who, however, can do nothing on the Mexican’s tap in. Lazio tries to reopen the challenge with the penalty awarded for a foul by Lopez on Castellanos: goal by Pedro and goal of the flag. At the end, Casale he has a good chance to make it 2-3 from a free kick taken by Castellanos but Bijlow is formidable at blocking.

Share this: Facebook

X

