An incredible year, that 1965, for Felice. He’s doing so well that his sporting director, Luciano Pezzi, sensing the boy’s potential, also sends him to the Tour de France by registering him in place of a certain Bruno Fantinato, later remembered only for this last-minute sacrifice. Like the first drummer of the Beatles, Peter Best, known only to be taken over by Ringo Star when the band from Liverpool established itself around the world.

Victory at the ’65 Tour

Felice should have gained experience, instead he immediately makes a bang. With an overflowing freshness, after consolidating his lead in the Pyrenees, Gimondi arrives in the yellow jersey at the Parc des Princes, also imposing himself in the final time trial at Versailles. It’s a triumph, an extraordinary surge in popularity that brings cycling back to football. In that sultry July, which precedes the big holidays, television shows in Eurovision that thin and calm boy who conquers France. Giving a feeling: that world cycling has found a new master. And it will be so. But only for three years. Until the fateful ’68. Which brings a havoc. Not only for the dispute, but also for the eruption of Eddy Merckx at the top of cycling. A blow for Gimondi, who in those three years of reign had had time to win about thirty races, including classic monuments such as the Giro di Lombardia, Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Brussels, as well as the 1967 Giro d’Italia.

Golden years for Italian cycling

Sparkling years for Italian cycling. There is Gimondi, of course. His marble is the most sought after by the kids on the beaches. But other champions are growing up around Felice. Gianni Motta, Lombard from Cassano d’Adda, Gimondi’s rival before Merckx. A crazy horse of crystalline class, that Motta, however held in check by a mysterious pain in his leg that will limit his career. And then all the others who create memorable challenges. Vittorio Adorni, Parmesan, who speaks like a printed book and is liked by women for his charm. Vittorio is almost always a guest of the “Process at the stage”, the unforgettable broadcast by Sergio Zavoli which closes each stage of the Giro.

Many talents, but also real characters fleeing poverty. Farmers, masons, workers, delivery boys. There is Franco Bitossi, known as “Mad heart” due to a strange arrhythmia that sometimes strikes him while running. And Michele Dancelli, the first Italian to win the Milan-San Remo in 1970 after 17 years of foreign rule. And Vito Taccone, “the chamois of Abruzzo” who with his tears steals the show from the most well-known big names (“I’m a poor man who takes away from the rich”, was his cry of pain on live TV).

Cyclone Merckx

In this world, of which Gimondi is still the leader, Merckx enters with the force of a cyclone. Eddy comes from the suburbs of Brussels. He is not poor, on the contrary, but he has such a hunger for victories that in the future that greed will earn him the nickname of “Cannibal”. He wants to win everything. In 1966 at his debut he immediately conquered the Milan-San Remo. And then he hoards the classics graduating in 1967 world champion. But it is in 1968 that Merckx overwhelms everyone. At the Giro d’Italia the Belgian is irrepressible. “If it were up to him, he would have escaped at every finish line,” explained Vittorio Adorni, his captain. «I released him on the Tre Cime di Lavaredo and he made a vacuum». Gimondi is only third, also behind Adorni. Nothing will be as before. However, that bath of humility makes him understand one thing. That that Merckx belongs to another category, a unique piece, without weaknesses, a phenomenon. It is no coincidence that, in addition to five Giros and five Tours, he will win 523 races, including seven at Milano Sanremo. Too much for anyone.