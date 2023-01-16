Goodbye to Gina Lollobrigida. The last great diva died in a Roman clinic where she had been hospitalized for some time. With the death of the actress “Bersagliera” a piece of the history of Italian cinema goes away. Born in Subiaco on 4 July 1927, Luigia Lollobrigida, this is the name in the registry office, moved to Rome when she was very young. In the capital she begins to study at the Institute of Fine Arts, but very soon she begins to pose for photo novels. Her turning point was in ’47, when after her second place at Miss Rome she came third at Miss Italy. From there the leap into cinema, an extraordinary career that leads her to work with directors such as Alberto Lattuada, Vittorio De Sica, Mario Monicelli, Pietro Germi, Alessandro Blasetti and Mario Soldati. In Hollywood she acted alongside actors such as Rock Hudson, Tony Curtis, Burt Lancaster, Errol Flynn, Humphrey Bogart. Among the awards she has also won a Golden Globe, seven David di Donatello and two silver stars