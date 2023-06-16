Gino Mader crash at the Tour of Switzerland: it’s very serious – breaking latest news

Of Marco Bonarrigo

The runner was in cardiac arrest and was revived with massages: at that point of the route, speeds of up to 100 km/h are reached

There are few images and the few that circulate on the net make your blood freeze: the escarpment along the descent of the Albula Pass where on Thursday afternoon, during the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland, the Swiss Gino Mader crashed



(winner of a stage at the Giro d’Italia 2021), 26 years old, e Magnus Sheffield21-year-old American from Ineos, very steep and is at least 50 meters below street level.

Colleagues who saw what remained of the two athletes’ bicycles, destroyed and stuck on the guardrail, were paralyzed by fear: at that point they reached 100 km/h. On Friday morning, Mader’s conditions still cause great concern: the runner from Bahrain, who was rescued by doctors a few minutes after the fall, was in cardiac arrest and was revived with massage and, probably, with the use of a defibrillator before being stabilized and transferred by helicopter to hospital in Chur. His conditions are so serious that the doctors have not yet specified the nature and quantity of the traumas, the vital prognosis remains in the balance.

At the moment there is only the official press release of the Bahrain Victorious: Our Gino Mder was involved in a fall during the descent towards La Punt, finish line of the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse. The runner went off the road and fell into a ravine, where he was promptly treated by the race doctor. Mder was found unconscious, revived on the spot and then transported by helicopter to hospital in Chur. Further news on the aftermath of the accident will follow after Mder undergoes further examinations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gino.

A luxury trip to Magnus Sheffield: one night under observation in hospital before discharge. Many runners, including world champion Evenepoel, criticized the decision to include such a long and steep descent in the final stages of the race, even though they all agreed that the road was in perfect condition.