Gino Mader dead, the latest tragedy of cycling: from Weylandt to Scarponi, the (different) precedents

One of the first similar tragedies dates back to 1935during the Tour de France won by the Belgian long distance climber Romain Maes: during the descent from the col del Galibier the Spanish Armando Cepeda fell into a ravine. A fatal fall. The most recent example however, the one left in the memory of Giro of Italyit was about the Belgian Wouter Weylandt of the Leopard-Trek, who died during the Corsa Rosa 2011: he crashed into a wall during the descent of Passo delblock, about 25 km from the finish. All incidents recalling the latest tragedy, the death of Gino Mader al Tour of Switzerland: The 26-year-old Swiss cyclist fell in a ravine in the final descent of the fifth stage with arrival in La Punt.

Cyclists killed in a fall

Way back in 1951 Xerxes Coppibrother of the champion Fausto, died due to a fall in the last kilometer of a stage of the Tour of Piedmont. Another similar dynamic is the one involving the Belgian Michel Goffin in a fatal accident during a descent of the Tour de Haut Var in 1987. In 1999 then Spanish Manuel Sanroma also lost his life for a fall during the Tour of Catalonia, in 2003 the cyclist of the Cofidis Andrei Kivilev he fell in the finale of the second stage of Paris-Nice suffering a fracture of the frontal bone with brain damage, which led to his death the next morning. In 2010 the Italian Thomas Casarotto crashed into a car during the Giro del Friuli and died a few days later in hospital, in 2006 the Spaniard Isaac Galvez died after hitting a balustrade during the Ghent Six Days after contact with the Belgian Dimitri De Fauw.

Sudden deaths

Several runners have also died in the race struck by a arrest cardiac. The first case was the English Tony Simpsonwho suffered a heart attack in 1967 Mont Ventoux. The Italian Fabio CasartelliOlympic champion of Barcelona and Armstrong’s teammate at Motorola, died of cardiac arrest during the 15th stage of the Tour de France 1995 on the Portet-d’Aspet descent. Alessio Galletti in 2005 he suffered a heart attack in Spain during the Ascent to Naranco. More recent is the death of Daan Myngheera young Belgian rider, who in 2016 died in hospital in Ajaccio where he had been hospitalized a few days earlier from a heart attack that had struck him during the first stage of the Criterium International.

The accidents

Joachim Augustineicon of Portuguese cycling, died in 1984 about ten days after a fall remedied in Tour d’Algarve for hitting a cane. Three years later vincent mata was run over by a car in Benidorm on the occasion of Luis Pui Trophyg. More recent, however, are the tragic deaths that occurred in training of the two Italians Michael Scarponi e Davide Rebellin. The first in 2017 was invested by a van at a road junction near his home, while the second died last year also hit by a van along the regional road 11, in Montebello Vicentino, in the province of Vicenza.