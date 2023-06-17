Home » Gino Mader dead, who was the cyclist “example of determination”. In 2021 the victory at the Giro
Gino Mader dead, who was the cyclist "example of determination". In 2021 the victory at the Giro

Gino Mader dead, who was the cyclist “example of determination”. In 2021 the victory at the Giro

His team remembered him as “a cyclist of grande talent” it’s a determination example“. At 26 years old Gino Mader he was certainly the most interesting athlete on the Swiss cycling scene. So much so that she had set her sights on him Fabian Cancellara: he wanted him as the star of his new line-up, Tudor, starting next season. Instead Mader’s career and life were suddenly cut short a 26 yearsduring the final descent of the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland.

Born in Flawil in the canton of St. Gallen the January 4, 1997, Mader had grown up in Velo Club Mendrisio, turning professional in 2019 with Dimension Data. A very thin physique, 61 kg for 1.81 meters in height, made him the prototype of the modern climber. Two years ago the Bahrain Victorious decides to focus on Mader. Trust is repaid immediately, al Giro d’Italia 2021. with the splendid victory in the sixth stage from Frasassi caves ad Listen Piceno. Mader won after a great escape: he was the only one to resist the return of Egan Bernalthen winner of the Maglia Rosa.

A taste of his talent, which the same year led him to conquer the fifth place in the overall standings Vuelta. In Spain she won the best young classification. 2022 had been a more complicated season, with a second-place finish at Tour of Romandie. This was supposed to be the year of the relaunch, still together with the Bahrain Victorious, which instead now mourns his death: “His talent, his dedication and his enthusiasm have been source of inspiration for all of us. Gino, thanks for the lucethe gioia not laughs that you brought to all of us, you will be missed as a cyclist and as a person”

