Gino Mäder succumbs to his injuries

The Zurich professional cyclist Gino Mäder did not survive the serious fall on the descent from the Albula Pass. The Tour de Suisse should continue after a commemorative ride on Saturday.

Gino Mäder died on Friday morning as a result of a serious fall. Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone

It is unclear why Gino Mäder and the American Marcus Sheffield fell on the 5th stage of the Tour de Suisse. The accident took place away from the cameras and according to current knowledge, no other driver saw the fall. Whether the racers fell independently of each other or touched each other on the descent from the Albula Pass is the subject of the police investigation.