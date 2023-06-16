Home » Gino Mäder succumbs to his injuries
Sports

Gino Mäder succumbs to his injuries

by admin
Gino Mäder succumbs to his injuries

The Zurich professional cyclist Gino Mäder did not survive the serious fall on the descent from the Albula Pass. The Tour de Suisse should continue after a commemorative ride on Saturday.

Gino Mäder died on Friday morning as a result of a serious fall.

Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone

It is unclear why Gino Mäder and the American Marcus Sheffield fell on the 5th stage of the Tour de Suisse. The accident took place away from the cameras and according to current knowledge, no other driver saw the fall. Whether the racers fell independently of each other or touched each other on the descent from the Albula Pass is the subject of the police investigation.

See also  Maddalena and Sanluri win and remain firmly on top

You may also like

Dahoud is moving from BVB to Brighton &...

Nottingham Open 2023: Jodie Burrage beats Magdalena Frech...

Dazn, Sky and Mediaset in the running, on...

Lose weight without a diet: These three tricks...

Messi shines in “Xingongti” Argentina beat Australia

Moto2 racer Lukas Tulovic wants to move up

The diary of the scientists on Mars: “We...

Formula 1 in Montreal: Boss Stroll puts pressure...

Sculpture donated by OCA held at Hangzhou Asian...

Rodri (Spain): “We cannot miss this opportunity”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy