Home » Gino Mäder’s death at the Tour de Suisse should do something good
Sports

Gino Mäder’s death at the Tour de Suisse should do something good

by admin
Gino Mäder’s death at the Tour de Suisse should do something good

In the Netflix series “Tour de France: Unchained”, the pros are staged as heroic protagonists. This is a terrible coincidence with the accident at the Tour de Suisse.

Silent sympathy from the professional cyclists before the start of the shortened 5th Tour de Suisse stage, which took place as the “Gino Memorial Ride”.

Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone

Yes, cycling is dangerous. Just a week ago, on the women’s Tour of the Pyrenees, the drivers suddenly encountered cars and buses on the route. They could only be stopped a few meters from the field. The veteran Swiss cyclist Michael Schär once complained in an NZZ interview that the organizers of the Tour de France wanted to offer the spectators a spectacle and therefore constantly sent the riders through any alleys: “I have absolutely no understanding for that.”

See also  Sunday's gossip: Mount, Pickford, Maguire, Ward-Prowse, Sancho, Rice, Costa

You may also like

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton before extension at...

Motogp Germany, in the sprint race victory for...

Tennis Boss Open: J.-L. Struff vs. H. Hurkacz...

Great Myanmar left back!Liu Binbin can’t get through...

The importance of “hares” in athletics

Lutech is sponsor and partner of UniMore and...

DFB team: “Maybe we have to lower our...

Polar Ignite 3 Titanium, ultra-resistant and design fitness...

Police are looking for witnesses to the accident

NBA 3X, Paolo Banchero today a guest in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy