UDINE. A team that lacks only the goalkeeper. It’s Gino Pozzo’s team at the World Cup, made up of ten players that the Udinese and Watford strategist has bought and launched over the last few years and who are now in Qatar with their national teams.

Yes, from the Swiss Silvan Widmer, seen at work in Udine for five years, to the Brazilian Richarlison, bought for the English club from Fluminense (where he is currently preparing the deal to bring another striker, Matheus Martins, to Europe), Pozzo can enjoy in front of the TV ten movement players of the World Cup who have as a common denominator, that of the “parent company”, a goalkeeper is missing probably only because of the fate that put the Atalantino Juan Musso out of action who was in the running for one of the three seats reserved for Argentina’s extreme defenders. Curiously, then, the rest of the troop can be deployed in the framework of a hypothetical 3-5-2, the classic Udinese formation, the one that Andrea Sottil also uses now, in this championship.

In this respect it must be recognized that they are a team with a “cheerful” defence, a highly talented midfield and an agile attack. In fact, in the rearguard, the World Cup offers, in addition to the aforementioned Widmer (who compared to his Friulian experience at Basel, where he was sold for 4.5 million in 2018, and now at Mainz, in Germany, has set back the ), the current Juventus player Enzo Ebosse, who has always remained on the bench with Cameroon, and Jens Stryger Larsen, the Dane who left Udinese on a free transfer last summer, signing for Turkish side Trabzonspor.

In short, all three would be “adapted” to positions which, however, they have occasionally occupied during their careers. The wingers are decidedly more appropriate, however: on the right, the ex Udinese Nahuel Molina, Argentinian, sold to Atletico for 20 million, on the left, the Ecuadorian Pervis Estupinan, ex Watford sold to Villarreal in 2020 for 16.4 million (the figures are provided by Transfermarkt). The transfers in the midfield are also millionaires: porto’s Bruno Fernandes, now at Manchester United and author of a brace with Uruguay, moved from Udinese to Sampdoria for 7 million plus bonuses in 2016, the Pole Piotr Zielinski to Napoli in the same year for 16 , the Argentine Rodrigo De Paul in 2021 at Atletico Madrid even for 35. Two Watford players are in attack. The first still with the Hornets, the Senegalese Ismaila Sarr, who scored yesterday against Ecuador and paid as much as 30 million three years ago to Rennes, and an ex like Richarlison (brace also for him on his debut in Qatar) taken for 12.4 million and sold in 2018, after just one season, to Everton for 39.2.

Here are the ten worldwide discoveries of Gino Pozzo, discoveries that have brought satisfaction and 111 million 850 thousand euros in profits.