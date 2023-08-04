Gio Cash at the 128th Berlin Traber Derby: The coup of his life

Sometimes things turn out differently than you think. There are stable owners who invest enormous sums in young horses. In four-legged friends who have an outstanding pedigree and an impressive exterior and therefore give hope. But then high expectations burst like soap bubbles. Around a quarter of all trotting horses bred do not develop as desired and do not have the required speed. Or the animals are far too temperamental and uncontrolled to be regulated.

A good example was the stallion Zar As. Although the trotter had incredible running potential and even won the Derby in 2009, he was too difficult to control and almost a nightmare for his trainers. He didn’t appreciate dealing with people. Zar As contested only eleven starts and made it absolutely clear to everyone involved that he had no desire to pursue a racing career.

Even just before his derby triumph, the stallion was so enraged that he smashed his sulky. But sometimes the trotting sport also writes stories that seem like fairy tales. Inconspicuous horses, which at first glance do not bring any serious recommendations and are ignored by potential buyers, turn into winners.

The stallion Gio Cash is such a case. A trotter who refutes all supposedly applicable rules of pedigree. Because the four-year-old horse has no prominent ancestors – quite the opposite. His mother Give me Love did not win any of her 34 starts. The highest prize money she ever earned was 500 euros.

Internationally successful

In view of this balance sheet, it was no wonder that the initial idea was to give Give me Love over to private hands as a leisure horse after her racing career. But her owner Pierre Sagitz, a man who was completely unknown in the trotting scene at the time, decided differently. The 44-year-old Berliner had his mare covered – and landed the coup of his life.

Because Gio Cash, who is the first and only horse that Sagitz has ever bred, became a direct hit. The inconspicuous foal matured into a serial winner within a short time – and his name became a motto, because in all previous starts there was a lot of cash for the owner. Gio Cash has already earned 328,260 euros in racing bonuses with excellent performances. The stallion was not only successful in Germany, but also in Sweden, Italy and Holland.

This weekend, Gio Cash faces his most spectacular task to date. He’s the horse that spectators will be most focused on at this year’s derby meeting at the Mariendorf trotting course in southern Berlin. The preliminary heats of the 128th German Traber Derby will be held there on Saturday and Sunday, and from the point of view of all experts there is no doubt that Gio Cash will make it into the final, which is endowed with 280,000 euros and which concludes the event on August 20th most important trotting event in the Federal Republic.

Nimczyk for Germany

This time, the Berlin meeting, which consists of five event days and at which around 1.5 million euros in prize money is at stake, will be enriched by a special attraction. Because the five final runs of the Drivers’ World Championship are also integrated into the events on the Mariendorfer Bahn. Germany is represented by reigning champion Michael Nimczyk, who has won more than 2900 races and knows the Berlin track like no other.

The chances of a domestic success are good. But the competition of drivers from ten nations and the other sporting highlights of the meeting are outshined by the derby. It has been the measure of all things since it was first held in 1895. Should Gio Cash actually win, tears of emotion will flow not only from his coach Dion Tesselaar, but also from the stands. Because then the fairy tale of a four-legged underdog who becomes a hero would finally have come true.

