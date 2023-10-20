Home » Giochi Preziosi official sponsor of Atalanta BC – Sport Marketing News
Il Giochi Preziosi Group announces his role as official sponsor of Atalanta BC, with an eye on the projects of the club’s youth world and its Football School. From Sunday 22 October, on the occasion of the Serie A match Atalanta – Genoa, the Giochi Preziosi logo will be present at the Gewiss Stadium to sanction what is presented as a partnership in the name of a healthy gaming culture.

The sponsorship for the year 2023/2024 – which also includes visibility activities for the GP Group inside the stadium – will involve the youth world of Atalanta BC Football School from January 2024 and will unfold through activities such as:

The School at the Stadium – February-April 2024

Football Camp – Estate 2024

The presence of representatives of the youth sector on the occasion of the inauguration of the Giochi Preziosi store in the center of Bergamo as well as a series of events in which young talents can be involved by the GP Group

Young people and football have always been in the heart of Giochi Preziosi’s founder, Enrico Preziosi, a common thread – or rather a black and blue thread – which from today unites Preziosi and the Percassi family.
Families of entrepreneurs at the helm of their respective companies, football enthusiasts and a careful sensitivity towards the education of young people through play, both on a grassy lawn and through products such as those designed by Giochi Preziosi which stimulate imagination and growth.

For me it is an honor to have created this partnership with a historic club like Atalanta BC, where ethics, respect and fun promote the game of football in the eyes of young future talents just like my company and its toys”, he declares Enrico PreziosiPresident of the Giochi Preziosi Group.

We are extremely satisfied to have entered into this collaboration with an important company such as Giochi Preziosi – he declares Romano ZanforlinCommercial and Marketing Director Atalanta -. Attention to the youngest has always distinguished Atalanta and for this reason too I am sure that this partnership will be a source of mutual satisfaction”.

