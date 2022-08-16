Women’s A2 basketball. The 32-year-old former Ponzano is the new play of Broni “The level of the Northern groups has increased, I can’t wait to play”

the challenge

Viviana Giordano, from Caserta, 32, is the new point guard of Logiman Broni. She has returned from two seasons in Ponzano Veneto (Serie A2): in the last one, in which she was the captain of the Treviso team, she scored 9.9 points and 3 assists per match.

Desire for change

«Broni’s offer was interesting, because it is an ambitious club that will want to redeem itself after the relegation by doing well. – He explains – This was already an incentive to accept. Then I noticed a desire for change; I think it is a beautiful reality, with many years in A1 and an ever-present audience ». The new green-and-white has a long experience behind her: “In my opinion a few years ago the A2 was competitive in both groups, then there was a period of decline, while now the Northern bar has risen a lot, with different realities that want to do well, this is important for the movement. Our debut in Trieste will be difficult, but in the end an opponent is worth another, we should face everyone with the same concentration if we want to reach an important goal. Last year in Ponzano we did not know fully whether we would have placed ourselves in the play-out or play-off area, demonstrating that during the season anything can happen ».

Giordano introduces himself to the new fans: «I like to manage the team, then being a girl from the South I am someone who gets very excited, and in front of a hot audience I will be excited. I know several teammates with whom I have played against, but now they are on my side and I am hyper happy. I have good feelings, we will take away some satisfactions. I have a degree in Economics, but I also study Sports Science because before Covid I got the personal trainer certificate, so I started practicing this profession, creating a network of clients with social media. A great commitment but my luck is knowing how to organize. Studying in the moments of pause and then reconciling the customers with the commitments of the team, to which obviously the priority goes. The holidays are already over and now I’m getting ready for the new season ». –